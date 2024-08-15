W.F. Young’s Honest to Goodness™ Plant Snack Named “Dog Cookie Product of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Honest to Goodness™ Plant Snacks from W.F. Young , a global leader in animal health products, has been awarded “Dog Cookie Product of the Year!”. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Honest to Goodness™ Plant Snacks are a unique line of functional, sustainable, and plant-based treats for dogs. The products contain fruits and vegetables as well as advanced nutrients, which deliver the healthy support pets need to thrive. The whole food ingredient line has been veterinarian-developed and is condition-specific.

Happy Feet ingredients include flaxseed, apple, cinnamon and turmeric to provide healthy mobility support. Meanwhile, Mellow Belly has been created with pumpkin, cinnamon and chicory root which supports healthy digestion. The Way to Glow snacks consist of coconut, flaxseed and turmeric, resulting in healthy skin and a shiny coat for pets. Golden Years features blueberries, carrots and broccoli to keep senior pets healthy.

In addition, Good Vibes includes the plant power of chamomile, ginger and L-Tryptophan for comforting support, while Buddy Boost, crafted with cranberries, pomegranate and apple cider vinegar, delivers support for healthy immunity.

Each variety contains one to three ingredients at functional levels, a science-based postbiotic and marine microalgae oil for overall health. Also included in each recipe is pomegranate, a rich antioxidant source, and oat flour, an excellent prebiotic source. The treats are easy to digest, with a pleasant aroma and taste, as well as a crunchy texture to keep teeth and gums clean. Honest to Goodness is formulated without synthetic additives, fillers or by-products and is made with sustainable, responsibly sourced ingredients in the USA.

“Our love for pets inspired us to embark on a quest to create the yummiest, healthiest, tail-wagging-est treats in the world. These new plant-based snacks harness the natural power of wholesome fruits and vegetables with goodness you can actually see,” said Amy Cairy, vice president of marketing for W.F. Young. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Pet Innovation. We’re just getting started when it comes to creating pet treats that are minimally processed and made with whole food ingredients to keep our pet-families happy and healthy through every stage of their life.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“These new Honest to Goodness snacks are loaded with healthy benefits to help your furry friend thrive. The demand for health benefits from plant-based food products has been extending into the pet industry, including treats, in recent years,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “These minimally processed, plant-based snacks are free of common allergens that can trouble food-sensitive pets. The immense health benefits, great flavor, and ethical packaging are a bonus. We’re proud to award Honest to Goodness with ‘Dog Cookie Product of the Year!’”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About W.F. Young

Founded in 1892 by Mary Ida and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, W.F. Young, Inc. has manufactured and distributed high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 130 years. A 2022 winner of the National Animal Supplement Council Visionary Award, the company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialized animal health care brands – including Absorbine Veterinary Liniment, UltraShield fly control, ShowSheen grooming products, Silver Honey skin care products, Hooflex hoof care, as well as The Missing Link nutritional supplements and recently introduced Honest to Goodness™ Plant Snacks – that improve wellness and enhance the quality and enjoyment of life for people and their animals. For more information, please visit www.WFYoung.com .

Media Contact: Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards travis@petinnovationawards.com 949.667.4475