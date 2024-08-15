Catch+Release wins “Best Overall Content Marketing Software” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catch+Release , the leading content licensing marketplace, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the ‘Best Overall Content Marketing Software’ in the seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.



For over nine years, Catch+Release has been helping brands and agencies source and license high-quality, authentic content for various campaigns, particularly in paid digital, social, and streaming advertising. Modern brand marketers need a blend of fresh authentic visual content to integrate with original production and stock to resonate and engage with audiences and to fuel revenue growth.

Catch+Release is achieving its mission to "license the internet" by finding existing content that fits specific campaign briefs. Its innovative software platform connects buyers with suppliers, facilitating the licensing of visual assets at fair and equitable prices. This approach ensures that both brands and content creators benefit. Catch+Release has significantly expanded its Creator Community, which includes everyone from regular citizens to professional photographers. The platform streamlines and automates the licensing workflow, allowing brands and agencies to see relevant collections of assets within 24 hours and license them within 72 hours. Teams collaborate and stay on track with real-time updates on the licensing steps, ensuring campaigns stay on time and on budget.

“We’re honored to receive this award and recognition which further drives our mission to empower brands and creators by delivering authentic content that elevates brand storytelling,” said Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder of Catch+Release. “Our marketplace platform is the best way to explore and discover the highest quality, authentic visual content for all types of campaigns. We work with the world’s largest brands, both directly and through their agencies' partnerships to license content that resonates with audiences such as Gatorade, Nike, Meta, Pfizer, ConEd, KraftHeinz and more.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

About Catch+Release

Catch+Release helps brands purchase licenses to use visual content they didn’t produce themselves. It’s the type of content you simply can’t script, from images to videos and everything in between. We source content from archives, professional artists, influencers, and everyday people that post content on the internet. Marketers love licensing authentic content because it makes the difference for a winning campaign.

World leading brands such as Meta, Amazon, Disney, and Nike bring high performing campaigns to market with content sourced and licensed by Catch+Release. Join our Creator Community and simply upload assets to our marketplace to get paid for your content.

For more information visit catchandrelease.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.