Poochie Mini Triple Braids Recognized With “Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year” By Pet Innovation

Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that Poochie Mini Triple Braids from KTR Group has won “Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year!”

Poochie Mini Triple Braids are an easily digestible alternative to traditional rawhide dog chews. These chews are ideal for dogs of all sizes, especially smaller dogs. Made from beef hide and real sweet potato, these twisted chews consist of a soft, flexible texture that promotes good dental hygiene.

Ingredients include Rawhide; Glycerin; Gluten; Sweet Potato; Sugar; Soya Bean Oil; and Artificial Chicken Flavor. The chews are highly consumable as well as easily digestible, ensuring a satisfying and safe chewing experience.

Plenty of water should be provided during consumption and the treats are not meant to serve as a replacement for the main daily meal. The chews come in a 12-count package.

“Poochie Braided Mini Chews are made from extruded beef hide, which is a premium type of rawhide made from the inner layer of cattle skin, making these chews high in protein and low in fat. All KTR Group brands put the health and well-being of pets at the forefront of everything we do and our innovative offerings,” said Rich Mohr, owner of KTR Group. “We’re proud to accept Pet Innovation’s ‘Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year’ award for our Poochie Mini Triple Braids Soft Chews. We are committed to providing delicious treats and chews that enhance a dog's regular diet, supporting their overall health and vitality."

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

The Mini Triple Braids from Poochie keep dogs engaged and satisfied during chewing sessions and promote dental health at the same time. As an alternative to traditional rawhide, they’re easier to digest and less likely to cause digestive issues compared to traditional rawhide, which can be tough and difficult for some dogs to break down,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Small dogs usually have different preferences and chewing styles and these chews from Poochie provide peace of mind to pet owners concerned about their dog's health and well-being - as well as better digestive health, enhanced dental hygiene, and overall safety for the dogs themselves.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About KTR Group Inc.

KTR Group is driven by dedication for offering innovative, safe, and high-quality pet products that cater to the diverse needs of pet owners, distributors, and retailers alike. We believe in giving you more—more choices with our extensive range of brands, more opportunities to engage with your pets, and more joy for your furry friends.

​

Over 13 years ago (that’s 91 in dog years) we set out to create a premium selection of toys and consumables under trusted brands. Each product meets specific consumer needs, ensuring pet owners find exactly what they’re looking for. Our goal is to nurture the unique bond between pets and their parents in a fun and safe way.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475