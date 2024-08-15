Hangar A Wins 2024 Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Excellence
Hangar A Receives Gold Stevie® Award for “New Service of the Year - Transportation Technology”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangar A, LLC, a leader in e-logistics automation and services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the "New Service of the Year — Transportation Technology" category at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. This award highlights Hangar A's innovative Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) Version 2.0, a groundbreaking platform that revolutionizes express delivery services by integrating a comprehensive network of flights and ground carriers into a unified, real-time operating platform for dock-to-door express air shipping.
The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories.
Kevin Kerns, CEO and President of Hangar A, in recognition of this Award, shared, "Winning the Gold Stevie® Award is a tremendous honor for Hangar A. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop our innovative Express Cargo Management platform. This reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of transportation logistics with groundbreaking air and ground automation. We are dedicated to providing our clients with the most efficient and innovative express logistic solutions, and this Award is a testament to our hard work and dedication to this mission."
The judges were highly impressed with Hangar A's eCMS 2.0 solution, with one judge noting, "Hangar A's eCMS 2.0 revolutionizes express delivery by integrating a comprehensive network of flights and ground carriers into a unified platform, offering real-time tracking and customization options. This innovation enhances efficiency and reduces transit times, setting new industry standards."
Another judge commented, "Hangar A's development of the eCMS 2.0 represents a significant advancement in transportation technology, seamlessly integrating over 10,000 daily commercial flights and a vast network of ground carriers into a comprehensive dock-to-door express air shipping service. The platform’s innovative Command Center Console and Consumer Tracking Dashboard offer unparalleled real-time visibility and control, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience."
Hangar A's eCMS 2.0 platform is a comprehensive express shipping solution for retailers and manufacturers, enabling shippers to manage dock-to-door container and piece-level 1 to 2-day express shipping through a single SaaS-based application — providing end-to-end real-time booking and shipment visibility, thereby reducing transit times and transportation costs. The system offers shippers a unique suite of next-gen visibility solutions for both internal users and consumers — placing Hangar A’s express shipping solutions and services at the industry’s leading edge.
Hangar A looks forward to continuing to innovate and provide exceptional logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
About Hangar A
Hangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our express delivery network provides first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes "middle mile" commercial air zone skipping — to offer reliable next-day and two-day delivery services. For more information about Hangar A and its award-winning eCMS 2.0, please visit Hangar A's website.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at Stevie Awards' website.
