Upgaming and Fast Track Solutions Form a New Partnership

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming, Enterprise iGaming platform provider and leading Game aggregator , and Fast Track Solutions, a prominent CRM leader in the iGaming industry, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to improve the customer relationship management (CRM) experience for operators in the iGaming industry.This collaboration brings together Upgaming's extensive reach within the iGaming sector and Fast Track Solutions' advanced CRM software. By integrating Fast Track Solutions' CRM software, Upgaming will now offer its clients faster real-time data processing capabilities, and more personalized experience to players.One of the key highlights of this partnership is the introduction of AI-driven player profiling. This new feature enables operators to create highly customized content that aligns with individual player preferences and behaviors. The addition of AI prediction models further enhances this personalization by allowing operators to anticipate player needs more accurately, resulting in a more engaging and satisfying user experience.Moreover, Upgaming’s operators will have an ability to automatically offer dynamic content blocks to players that adjust in real time based on player activity. This ensures that players receive content that is always relevant and engaging, thus maximizing player retention and satisfaction.Fast Track Solutions views this partnership as a significant milestone in their expansion efforts. Collaboration with Upgaming, a global brand with a network of over 250 operators, provides them with a powerful platform to showcase the advanced capabilities of their CRM system.For Upgaming, this partnership represents a substantial enhancement of its service offerings. The integration of Fast Track Solutions' CRM technology into Upgaming's Enterprise Platform means operators will now have access to a CRM system that is not only faster but also more intelligent, helping them deliver a superior player experience.The partnership between Upgaming and Fast Track Solutions marks an important step forward in refining and improving the CRM services available to top-tier operators. By combining their respective strengths, both companies are poised to set new standards in personalized player engagement and CRM efficiency, promising a dynamic and brighter future for the iGaming industry.About Upgaming:Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.Read the full article about the partnership - Upgaming and Fast Track Solutions form a new partnership