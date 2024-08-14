PEI Chief Public Health Office declares pertussis outbreak

CANADA, August 14 - Islanders are strongly advised to keep current on all vaccinations, particularly parents and caregivers, who should ensure their children are up to date on their vaccines schedule. This is increasingly important due to a rise in pertussis (whooping cough) cases in PEI and across Canada.

Vaccination is the most effective defense against pertussis and other childhood diseases. Whooping cough, caused by Bordetella pertussis bacteria, starts with cold-like symptoms but can lead to severe coughing spells lasting weeks. Infants under one year and pregnant women are at the highest risk.

Whooping cough is spread through close contact with an infected person via nose and throat secretions from coughs and sneezes. Symptoms usually develop within 5 to 10 days after exposure, but sometimes do not develop for as long as three weeks. Whooping cough typically begins with cold-like symptoms and a cough that worsens over one to two weeks. Coughing may occur in fits followed by a “whooping” noise, vomiting, cyanosis (turning blue) or the inability to catch one’s breath. Coughing may be worse at night.

“Now is a great time to ensure your child’s routine vaccines are up to date. In 2024, PEI observed an increase in pertussis cases, particularly among children. Since July 2024 there have been 11 cases of Pertussis diagnosed in PEI. Staying current with immunizations is the most effective way to reduce circulation of pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases.” - Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison

PEI has a comprehensive Childhood Immunization Program, designed to keep the community healthy and protected. The vaccines that protect against pertussis are part of Prince Edward Island’s routine childhood immunization schedule and school immunization schedule. Children should be immunized at two, four, six and 18 months, once more between the ages of four and five and again in Grade 9.

Immunization is also recommended to pregnant individuals with every pregnancy and all other adults can receive it every 10 years.

Backgrounder:

Childhood Immunization Program

PEI offers free vaccines to children and routine vaccines to adults through Public Health Nursing. Vaccines help prevent diseases, protect the community, and are scheduled as follows:

2, 4, 6 months: DTaP-HB-IPV-Hib, Pneumococcal, Rotavirus

12 months: MMRV, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal

18 months: DTaP-IPV-Hib, MMRV

4-6 years: Tdap-IPV, Varicella (if needed)

Grade 6: HPV

Grade 9: Tdap, Meningococcal

To check your family's vaccination status or obtain records, contact Health PEI Public Health Nursing or use the CANImmunize app.

