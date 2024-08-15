Submit Release
Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

MAINE, August 22 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 22, 2024

Location: Zoom

Tier Program subgroup meeting.

Hosts: Commissioner Beal and Craig Lapine
Rebecca Wallick
Bill Eldridge
Ethan Robertson
Heath Miller
Annie Watson
Julie-Marie Bickford

Name: Mariam Taleb

