Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches, Chatted With Vance Roush in Recent UNSCRIPTED Episode

Dino Rizzo and Vance Roush discussed the ARC’s generosity-driven church planting model and the innovative use of technology in supporting church operations.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling episode of the UNSCRIPTED podcast, Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), engaged in an insightful conversation with Vance Roush, founder of Overflow. Their discussion delved into the ARC’s unique church planting model and its significant impact over the past two decades.

Pastor Dino Rizzo, a pivotal figure in the church planting movement, shared the foundational principles behind the ARC, emphasizing that the organization’s model is not driven by financial gain but by a profound commitment to generosity. “Church planting with the ARC is not a model based on taking equity—it’s a model funded by generosity,” said Dino Rizzo. This ethos of selfless giving has been instrumental in the ARC’s success and its ability to plant over 1,100 churches since its inception.

Dino Rizzo also explored how the Association of Related Churches’ approach diverges from traditional franchise models and venture capital structures. Unlike banks or venture capitalists, the ARC does not fund church plants through loans. Instead, it operates on a pay-it-forward model that sees generous donations cover administrative and operational costs, ensuring that every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting new church plants. This model allows the ARC to allocate 81% of its budget towards supporting, training, coaching, and resourcing church planters.

Vance Roush, returning for his second appearance on UNSCRIPTED, provided a fresh perspective on the intersection of technology and church operations. As a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur, Roush discussed how innovations like Overflow are revolutionizing generosity in churches and nonprofits. He highlighted the potential of AI in enhancing church operations and encouraged leaders to embrace technological advancements as tools to extend and expand the Kingdom of God.

During the episode, Roush and Dino Rizzo addressed several pressing questions, including the origins of the Association of Related Churches, its operational model, and the strategic ways it manages funds. They clarified that the ARC’s approach is not about controlling branding or governance but about equipping local churches to thrive independently. The pair also touched on the strategic use of funding and the importance of transparency and accountability in church planting.

This episode of UNSCRIPTED offered a deep dive into the effectiveness of the ARC’s model and the broader implications of integrating technology into church management. Dino Rizzo and Vance Roush’s conversation underscores the transformative power of generosity and innovation in advancing the mission of the church.

For those interested in understanding the impact of the Association of Related Churches and exploring how technology can enhance church operations, this is a must-see episode of UNSCRIPTED. Available on YouTube and major podcast platforms, the episode provides valuable insights into the future of church planting and the role of technology in supporting such vital work.

About Dino Rizzo:

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

