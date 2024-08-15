PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2024 Gatchalian: 'Batang Magaling' bill to enhance work immersion for senior high school students To boost the work readiness of senior high school (SHS) graduates, Senator Win Gatchalian pushes for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), a proposal that will strengthen the work immersion program for senior high school learners. Gatchalian's call followed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of Education and the Private Sector Advisory Council, which would enhance the work immersion program and align the curriculum with current industry standards. Ten public schools are set to participate in the pilot program. For Gatchalian, the signing of the agreement is a welcome development and a step in the right direction since it aligns with the Batang Magaling Act, which he filed. Aside from ensuring the work readiness of SHS graduates, the proposed measure also seeks to align schools' curricular offerings and the SHS program's work immersion component with market needs identified by industry partners and government agencies. It also seeks to institutionalize the provision of free national competency assessments for the awarding of national certifications. "Kung maisasabatas natin ang Batang Magaling Act, lalo nating mapapatatag ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng ating mga paaralan at ng pribadong sektor upang matiyak na handa sa trabaho ang ating mga senior high school graduates," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The bill also seeks the creation of the National Batang Magaling Council, which will be composed of the DepEd, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), three national industry partners, one national labor group, and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. The Batang Magaling Act will also mandate the DepEd to ensure the SHS program's compliance with TESDA's quality assurance framework and training regulations. Gatchalian: 'Batang Magaling Act' paiigtingin ang kahandaan sa trabaho ng senior high school Upang paigtingin ang kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates sa trabaho, patuloy na isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), isang panukala na magpapatatag sa work immersion program para sa mga mag-aaral ng senior high school (SHS). Kasunod ito ng paglagda ng Memorandum of Agreement sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Private Sector Advisory Council upang paigtingin at patatagin ang work immersion program, kabilang ang pag-ugnay sa curriculum sa kasalukuyang pamantayan ng mga industriya. Sampung mga paaralan ang nakatakdang makilahok sa pilot program. Para kay Gatchalian, hakbang sa tamang direksyon ang paglagda sa kasunduan lalo na't akma ito sa mga layunin ng Batang Magaling Act na kanyang inihain. Maliban sa pagpapaigting sa kahandaan ng mga SHS graduates sa trabaho, layunin din ng naturang panukala na iugnay ang curriculum at work immersion component ng SHS sa pangangailan ng merkado na tinukoy ng pribadong sektor at ng pamahalaan. Layunin din ng naturang panukala na gawing institutionalized ang probisyon ng mga libreng national competency assessments para sa paggawad ng national certifications. "Kung maisasabatas natin ang Batang Magaling Act, lalo nating mapapatatag ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng ating mga paaralan at ng pribadong sektor upang matiyak na handa sa trabaho ang ating mga senior high school graduates," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Layunin din ng panukalang batas na itatag ang National Batang Magaling Council na bubuuin ng DepEd, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), tatlong national industry partners, isang national labor group, at ng Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. Imamandato rin ng Batang Magaling Act sa DepEd na tiyaking sumusunod sa quality assurance framework at training regulations ng TESDA ang SHS program.