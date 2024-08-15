SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 15, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Xenobunny, an Omni-Chain Strategy Game

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Xenobunny, an innovative omni-chain strategy game. This integration allows OKX Wallet's web extension users to seamlessly interact with Xenobunny's DeFi features, enhancing their Web3 gaming experience.

Xenobunny is an omni-chain AI strategy game that merges decentralized finance (DeFi) features into its gameplay. It allows players to stake LAND into corresponding map contracts to mine, craft customized battle cards, and compete for loot within an open economic system. This unique combination of gaming and DeFi offers players an engaging and rewarding experience.

This announcement comes after OKX recently announced the launch of OKX GameSphere, a launchpad for Web3 game developers, with the goal of enabling them to quickly bring their Web3 games to market and create an immersive experience for player

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.