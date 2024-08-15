DCMA Mid-Atlantic establishment emphasizes agency’s evolution

CHANTILLY, Va. –

Defense Contract Management Agency’s sweeping reorganization continued with the establishment ceremony for DCMA Mid-Atlantic, July 26.

The new contract management office consolidates the personnel and operations of the DCMA Baltimore, DCMA Philadelphia, DCMA Manassas, DCMA New Cumberland and DCMA Pittsburgh offices.

The ceremony’s presiding officer, Navy Capt. Nicola Gathright, DCMA Eastern Regional Command commander, said it was an honor to take part in the ceremony.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the history our agency as we establish DCMA Mid-Atlantic,” Gathright said. “While the general orders have been in effect since April 21, 2024, today is a time to formally acknowledge the hard work that made this a reality.,”

Gathright said it was imperative that CMO personnel remain as one cohesive team to accomplish the DCMA mission.

“Let’s continue to stay the course during these changes. We want to continue improving the way we do business,” Gathright said. “I do look forward to the next chapter of DCMA Mid-Atlantic.”

Navy Capt. Monica Tate, DCMA Mid-Atlantic commander, said there were peaks and valleys on the path to establishing the new CMO, but they remained resilient throughout the process.

“To the Mid-Atlantic team, it will be your leadership, your dedication, your expertise, your energy, your innovation, and your mutual respect, that will build DCMA Mid-Atlantic into the team that it will become,” Tate said.

The consolidation of CMOs is one aspect of DCMA Vision. DCMA Vision is the agency’s initiative to manage the realities of budget constraints while evolving to meet the changing needs of America’s military in a transforming global security environment.