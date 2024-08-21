Bringing Sign Language to the World of Film and TV Production

Hillary Van Ness

I believe I’m drawn to interpreting, because I struggled accessing my own voice growing up. I could empathize with the struggle to communicate.” — Hillary Van Ness

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hillary Van Ness is a writer, who’s bridging the gap between storytelling and accessibility. She’s offering her interpreting skills to film and TV productions. “There’s a growing number of deaf and hard of hearing actors and therefore a need for interpreters. And sign language is something that can be appreciated, even by those who don’t speak the language,” she says.

Born and raised in Southern California, Van Ness recently moved to Austin, Texas, where she's reflected on her journey. She says, “Austin’s vibrant creative community is the perfect place for me to pursue my dreams. I've thought a lot about the path I've taken. I believe I’m drawn to interpreting because I struggled to access my voice growing up. I empathize with the struggle to communicate.”

In high school, Van Ness went to the library and checked out books, dictionaries and DVD's about sign language and began teaching herself. “My mom saw how quickly I was catching on, so she hired a sign language tutor. I went on to Golden West College in Huntington Beach and completed the Interpreter Training Program.”

While living in Sacramento, Hillary was introduced to film and TV production. “I kind of stumbled into it by attending a casting event for short films and putting myself on camera,” she recalls.

Her journey into the world of film and TV came full circle with the publication of her book, "Empath Uncovered", which she’s now working on as a pilot series. “In my opinion empaths are often treated as if they are weak. My goal with the novel is to show that we can be strong and heroic too. I want those who feel different to know they are not alone,” she says.

It was during the filming of her project that Van Ness discovered her passion for interpreting on set. “My pilot features a Deaf character, which required me to interpret. Combining my two worlds brought me immense joy.”

Van Ness believes everyone should have a shot at being successful. That’s why she wants to provide more accessibility for Deaf/HH actors, while also providing more opportunities for interpreters. “I’ve struggled to find resources and interpreters in this industry,” she says. “While there are some agencies who include film and TV for booking interpreters, I haven't found one solely dedicated to the industry. I want to bridge that gap and make it easier for Deaf/HH actors and interpreters to work together.”

For more information about Hillary Van Ness and her work, visit: hillaryvanness.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.