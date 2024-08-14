New agreement with physicians gives them more time for patient care

CANADA, August 14 - The groundbreaking physician services agreement drastically cuts the administrative burden on doctors allowing them to devote more time to treating Islanders thereby enhancing the overall quality of healthcare in the province.

The new agreement reduces paperwork and simplifies processes for physicians. One of the changes that will have the most impact is an improved billing system, which significantly cuts the number of billing codes down from approximately 450 to 30, simplifying the process and freeing up more time for direct patient care.

Patient appointments vary; however, it is estimated that these changes could allow for Island physicians to see up to two additional patient appointments per day.

"The new physician services agreement is a major step forward in reducing the paperwork for doctors that often takes time away from patient care. By simplifying administrative processes, we're giving physicians more time to do what they do best - care for Islanders. This agreement is about improving access to healthcare by ensuring that our doctors can focus on their patients, not paperwork." - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Other changes include removing onerous paperwork for things such as continuing medical education funds. Now, all physicians will automatically receive an annual education stipend, with no paperwork required. The new funding model also promotes collaboration and reduces the administrative tasks associated with clinical work.

These administrative changes are expected to improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery as well as the work-life balance for physicians, making PEI an even more attractive place to practice medicine.

