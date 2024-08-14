Submit Release
Spire Global Inc Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spire Global Inc (“Spire”) (NYSE: SPIR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Spire investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 14, 2024, after the market close shares of Spire fell 17% after the provider of space-based data analytics notified the SEC that its 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30 will be late. The company further announced that it will reschedule its 2Q results conference call and announce the timing once the filing date of its Form 10-Q is confirmed.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

