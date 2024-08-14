nuEra Announces Labor Day Weekend End of Summer Blowout Deals

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary chain, is thrilled to announce its End of Summer Blowout Sale, featuring unbeatable discounts on top brands and products. This event spans from August 15 to September 2, with three unique promotional periods offering significant savings on popular cannabis products.



If you’re looking for Chicago Labor Day Deals, End of Summer blowouts, etc. to find some unique opportunities to get the best products for less, join us at nuEra dispensaries. These deals will be available across the State in all of our stores.

Stores Participating:





Dates & Promos:



August 15 - 21: Buy More, Save More!

Buy 1, Get 30% Off ; Buy 2, Get 35% Off ; Buy 3 or More, Get 40% Off - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands

; ; - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands 30% Off Kaviar

Kaviar 25% Off Verano

Verano 20% Off Ascend

Ascend 15% Off GTI



August 22 - 27: Clear the Vault!

30-60% Off low stock items

low stock items 20% Off Green Growth Group

August 29 - September 2: Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza!

Buy 1, Get 30% Off ; Buy 2, Get 35% Off ; Buy 3 or More, Get 40% Off - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands

; ; - Cresco, Aeriz, & nuEra House of Brands 25% Off Verano

Verano 25% Off Journeymen

Journeymen 20% Off Ascend

Ascend 15% Off GTI



Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and nuEra is celebrating with unbeatable deals across its product range. "We're thrilled to offer our customers these exceptional savings as a thank you for their continued support," said Mitch Stern, CEO of nuEra . "Our End of Summer Blowout is the perfect way to stock up on your favorite products and enjoy the last days of summer."

nuEra Cannabis is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service. With convenient locations across Illinois, nuEra is dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience for all its customers.

For more information about the End of Summer Blowout Sale and to find a nuEra dispensary near you, please visit nueracannabis.com.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.

