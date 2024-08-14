Boom DeFi Ecosystem Secures $500M in Growth Capital, Opens Crypto-Friendly Equity Purchase Window

Boom enables crypto- and cash-based equity investments in its DeFi ecosystem to boost financial inclusion

London, UK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom Technologies, a DeFi unicorn and e-commerce provider for the unbanked, has secured $500 million in growth capital from a prominent Dubai-based family office. The company is now offering both retail and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase equity in Boom Technologies using cryptocurrency or cash.

Boom’s innovative DeFi ecosystem bridges the gap between trillions of dollars in cash-based fiat economies and the global digital marketplace. The result is secure and seamless access for billions of unbanked people, enabling individuals and businesses to securely store, move, exchange, send, receive, and spend their cash online on goods and services worldwide while maintaining full control of it.

The crypto-enabled equity offering, which targets to raise $47 million, reinforces Boom’s commitment to democratizing financial inclusion by enabling a broader range of investors to participate in the company’s growth.

Peter Alfred-Adekeye, Founder and CEO of Boom Technologies, commented, “As champions of financial inclusion, we are honored to democratize access to equity investments, allowing both retail and institutional investors to acquire our shares with crypto and cash and benefit from the tremendous value we are creating.”





Investment Details:

Minimum Investment: $25,000 for retail investors; $250,000 for institutional investors.

$25,000 for retail investors; $250,000 for institutional investors. Accepted Currencies: All fiat and cryptocurrencies.

All fiat and cryptocurrencies. Total Equity Available: 4.75% of Boom Technologies (UK) Ltd.

4.75% of Boom Technologies (UK) Ltd. Investment Window: Aug. 8 - Oct. 8, 2024.

Aug. 8 - Oct. 8, 2024. Bonus Offer: The first $5 million invested will receive a 10% equity bonus.

The first $5 million invested will receive a 10% equity bonus. Official page: Boom Equity Investment

Boom’s DeFi ecosystem, including partnerships with industry leaders like Fireblocks and collaborations with the Bank for International Settlements, continues to set new standards for financial innovation. With over 100,000 app downloads within two weeks and a growing user base, Boom is poised to shape the future of global e-commerce without banking.

About Boom

The Boom DeFi Ecosystem consists of the Boom blockchain as the layer-1 payment rails, the Boom superapp and Boomswap at layer 2, where value is exchanged between merchants, consumers and traders using the Boomcoin (BMC), the ecosystem’s native digital asset and the Boom Foundation, the nonprofit arm that deploys its grant of crypto-for-social-good.

Boom Technologies Ltd owns and operates the Boom superapp.

To learn more about Boom, please visit www.boom.market.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Peter Alfred-Adekeye Boom p(at)boom.market