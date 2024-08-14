Submit Release
ORDINARY DAY: Lust, Rape, and Murder (Episode One) by James Turknett A Gripping Tale of Power, Lust, and Consequence

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Dr. James Turknett, a decorated United States Army veteran and esteemed leader in ministry, has released his latest book, ORDINARY DAY: Lust Rape and Murder (Episode One). This powerful and compelling narrative is a true story that explores the tragic consequences of lust, power, and moral failure.

In ORDINARY DAY: Lust Rape and Murder, Turknett brings to life the story of David, the youngest son in a wealthy family, who was often marginalized and assigned menial tasks. However, fate had other plans for David, who rose to become a warrior, leader, and ultimately, the king of his country. On one fateful spring day, when David chose not to fulfill his kingly duties, his life took a dark and twisted turn.

The book delves into David’s lust-driven pursuit of a married woman, leading him to commit one of history’s most infamous acts of adultery. The ensuing events unfold into a tale of deception, betrayal, and murder, as David orchestrates the death of one of his most trusted soldiers to cover up his sins. What began as an ordinary day spiraled into a web of lies and moral corruption, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those involved.

Dr. James Turknett, a native of Dallas, Texas, holds a Doctorate in Ministry from the Texas Bible Christian Institute. With a 30-year tenure as the pastor of Faith and Power Ministry Interdenominational Church (FAPMIC), Dr. Turknett has been a guiding force in his community. Beyond his pastoral duties, he is a recognized Radio and TV personality with over two decades of hosting experience. Dr. Turknett is also an activist, serving as a Precinct Chairman, and a Life Coach dedicated to empowering others. He founded the Building Lives Academy and Daycare for single parents and established the True Counsel Business Economic Networks (TCBEN) to provide workforce training for low-income individuals.

ORDINARY DAY: Lust Rape and Murder (Episode One) is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. This book is a must-read for those interested in exploring the complexities of human nature, power, and morality.

About the Author:

Dr. James Turknett’s life and career are a testament to his dedication to service, leadership, and personal empowerment. As a veteran, pastor, broadcaster, and activist, he has touched countless lives through his work and ministry. His latest book continues his mission of challenging readers to reflect on the consequences of their actions and the moral choices they face.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/54pS0iw

James Turknett
Tolkeins Book Writing
turknett.james@yahoo.com

