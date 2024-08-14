WYDOT will meet with commission on Teton County projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Teton County Commission on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. during their workshop meeting to share information on local projects. The public is invited to attend. The Teton County meeting agendas and location are posted online at Teton County Commission. For those who can’t make the meeting in person, it will be livestreamed for viewers to attend remotely through Teton County’s website. The link is available on the commission website.

For those unable to attend the Teton County Commission meeting, the information presented will also be available on our web site at WYDOT STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the left link, “STIP Public Comment Map.”

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Details on local transportation improvements

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2024-2030 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.