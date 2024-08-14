Submit Release
August 14, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Amicus Brief Supporting West Virginia's Save Women's Sports Act

Attorney General Miyares Joins Amicus Brief Supporting West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act 

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a 26-state coalition of attorneys general in filing an amicus brief calling on the United States Supreme Court to take up West Virginia’s appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down the state’s law protecting girls’ sports. 

“West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act is about fairness and protecting the integrity of women’s sports. Allowing biological males to compete against biological females undermines decades of progress and is simply unfair to women and girls. I’m committed to ensuring that female athletes have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field,” said Attorney General Miyares

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit blocked West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which bans male athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams, saying the law violated Title IX. 

In addition to Attorney General Miyares, the attorneys general of Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming also signed on to the lawsuit filed by lead states Arkansas and Alabama.

To read the amicus, click here

###

