Range Impact Reports 2Q 2024 Financial Results

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) (“Range Impact”), a public impact investing company dedicated to acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites in Appalachia, reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Range Impact’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2024 and is available for viewing at https://rangeimpact.com/investors/. Since the information provided in this press release is limited to selected financial and operational information, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to read Range Impact’s full Form 10-Q available on its website.

Michael Cavanaugh, Range Impact’s CEO, stated, “Our second quarter revenue in 2024 declined relative to our second quarter revenue in 2023, primarily due to the failure in performance of a mining contractor that resulted in lower revenue from our Range Minerals business segment.” Cavanaugh added, “Furthermore, an investment in personnel and equipment was made to support an anticipated increase in revenue in our Range Reclaim business segment from reclamation work on abandoned mine lands in West Virginia in 2024, which unfortunately has not materialized to date, resulting in a misalignment between actual revenues and associated costs during the first half of 2024. Our team is closely reviewing our business segments and plans to proactively take the necessary steps to reset and reposition Range Impact for strong future growth and profitability, including prioritizing the reclamation and repurposing of owned mine sites in Appalachia.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (consolidated and for each business segment)

Range Impact | Consolidated results of all business segments | Consolidated revenue of $2,349,738 in 2Q 2024 compares unfavorably to consolidated revenue of $3,998,267 in 2Q 2023. This revenue decline is primarily due to a failure of performance by a mining contractor. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of ($312,994) in 2Q 2024 compares unfavorably to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $479,405 in 2Q 2023 primarily due to a $803,340 decline in Adjusted EBITDA from the Range Reclaim and Range Minerals business segments.





Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Highlights

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 2Q 2024 LTM 2Q 2023 LTM Revenue $ 2,349,738 $ 3,998,267 $ 18,592,783 $ 11,206,073 Cost of Goods Sold 2,498,667 3,153,166 13,982,152 8,383,670 Gross Profit (148,929 ) 845,101 4,610,631 2,822,403 Operating Expenses 854,977 691,408 4,887,330 3,085,498 Operating Income (Loss) (1,003,906 ) 153,693 (276,699 ) (263,095 ) Other Income (221,775 ) (116,931 ) 1,158,331 (108,019 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,225,681 ) 36,762 881,632 (371,114 ) Non-Cash Expenses 690,427 377,646 894,475 1,465,241 Working Capital Changes (15,232 ) (1,488,603 ) (2,602,602 ) (1,251,236 ) Cash Flow from Operations $ (550,486 ) $ (1,074,195 ) $ (826,495 ) $ (157,109 ) Gross Profit Margin % -6.3 % 21.1 % 24.8 % 25.2 % Operating Profit Margin % -42.7 % 3.8 % -1.5 % -2.3 % Net Income Margin % -52.2 % 0.9 % 4.7 % -3.3 % Cash Flow from Operations Margin % -23.4 % -26.9 % -4.4 % -1.4 %





Second Quarter 2024 Segmented Financial Highlights

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 2Q 2024 LTM 2Q 2023 LTM Revenue Range Reclaim $ 2,050,958 $ 3,882,492 $ 15,348,073 $ 11,063,898 Range Minerals 138,118 - 2,120,233 - Range Water - - - - Range Security 160,662 115,775 1,124,477 142,175 Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Revenue $ 2,349,738 $ 3,998,267 $ 18,592,783 $ 11,206,073 Gross Profit Range Reclaim $ (252,848 ) $ 789,687 $ 3,592,324 $ 2,756,566 Range Minerals 20,842 - 357,654 - Range Water - - - - Range Security 83,077 55,414 660,653 65,837 Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Gross Profit $ (148,929 ) $ 845,101 $ 4,610,631 $ 2,822,403 Net Income (Loss) Range Reclaim $ (579,928 ) $ 433,922 $ 1,160,681 $ 1,497,180 Range Minerals (84,121 ) - 152,455 - Range Water (5,154 ) (19,116 ) (70,296 ) (38,280 ) Range Security 57,302 37,550 538,645 20,445 Range Land - - (13,134 ) - Graphium Biosciences (157,275 ) (107,444 ) (534,183 ) (450,871 ) Corporate (456,505 ) (308,150 ) (352,536 ) (1,399,588 ) Total Net Income (Loss) $ (1,225,681 ) $ 36,762 $ 881,632 $ (371,114 ) Adjusted EBITDA Range Reclaim $ 116,173 $ 835,392 $ 3,934,353 $ 2,677,681 Range Minerals (84,121 ) - 152,455 - Range Water (4,515 ) (18,690 ) (67,737 ) (37,854 ) Range Security 60,194 40,665 550,209 24,988 Range Land - - (13,134 ) - Graphium Biosciences (157,275 ) (107,444 ) (534,183 ) (450,871 ) Corporate (243,450 ) (270,518 ) (1,451,055 ) (954,302 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (312,994 ) $ 479,405 $ 2,570,908 $ 1,259,642





Second Quarter 2024 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 2Q 2024 LTM 2Q 2023 LTM Net Income (Loss) Range Reclaim $ (579,928 ) $ 433,922 $ 1,160,681 $ 1,497,180 Range Minerals (84,121 ) - 152,455 - Range Water (5,154 ) (19,116 ) (70,296 ) (38,280 ) Range Security 57,302 37,550 538,645 20,445 Range Land - - (13,134 ) - Graphium Biosciences (157,275 ) (107,444 ) (534,183 ) (450,871 ) Corporate (456,505 ) (308,150 ) (352,536 ) (1,399,588 ) Total Net Income (Loss) $ (1,225,681 ) $ 36,762 $ 881,632 $ (371,114 ) Interest Range Reclaim $ 61,195 $ 63,061 $ 425,260 $ 149,185 Range Minerals - - - - Range Water - - - - Range Security - 224 - 224 Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate 104,465 1,712 312,941 16,106 Total Interest $ 165,660 $ 64,997 $ 738,201 $ 165,515 Taxes Range Reclaim $ - $ - $ - $ - Range Minerals - - - - Range Water - - - - Range Security - - - - Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate 56,600 - 56,600 - Total Taxes $ 56,600 $ - $ 56,600 $ - Depreciation Range Reclaim $ 634,906 $ 338,409 $ 2,348,412 $ 1,031,316 Range Minerals - - - - Range Water 639 426 2,559 426 Range Security 2,892 2,891 11,564 4,319 Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Depreciation $ 638,437 $ 341,726 $ 2,362,535 $ 1,036,061 Non-Cash Charges Range Reclaim $ - $ - $ - $ - Range Minerals - - - - Range Water - - - - Range Security - - - - Range Land - - - - Graphium Biosciences - - - - Corporate 51,990 35,920 (1,468,060 ) 429,180 Total Non-Cash Charges $ 51,990 $ 35,920 $ (1,468,060 ) $ 429,180 Adjusted EBITDA Range Reclaim $ 116,173 $ 835,392 $ 3,934,353 $ 2,677,681 Range Minerals (84,121 ) - 152,455 - Range Water (4,515 ) (18,690 ) (67,737 ) (37,854 ) Range Security 60,194 40,665 550,209 24,988 Range Land - - (13,134 ) - Graphium Biosciences (157,275 ) (107,444 ) (534,183 ) (450,871 ) Corporate (243,450 ) (270,518 ) (1,451,055 ) (954,302 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (312,994 ) $ 479,405 $ 2,570,908 $ 1,259,642





Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), in this release we also present certain other supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to restricted stock grants and stock options issued to directors and employees and consultants, and any one-time non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate our financial performance, analyze the effectiveness of our business strategies, and make budgeting and capital allocation decisions. However, this non-GAAP measure does have certain limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

About Range Impact, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Range Impact is a public company (OTC: RNGE) dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Range Impact owns and operates several complementary operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social, and health challenges, with a particular focus on acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites and other undervalued land in economically disadvantaged communities throughout Appalachia. Range Impact takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Range Impact seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into strategic opportunities that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Range Impact, Inc.

Investor Relations: (216) 304-6556 and ir@rangeimpact.com

Corporate Website: www.rangeimpact.com