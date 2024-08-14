Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash During Police Pursuit Resulting in Death of Motorcyclist in Hope Township, N.J.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle collision involving a civilian sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred during a police pursuit on August 13, 2024, in Hope Township, Warren County, New Jersey. The adult male operating the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, a New Jersey state trooper began following the SUV on Route 80 eastbound in the area of milepost 11 at approximately 10:19 a.m. The civilian vehicle continued eastbound and left the interstate at Exit 12, exiting onto County Road 521 southbound, in Hope Township.

The SUV subsequently passed another civilian motor vehicle on the left in the area of Dogwood Road and, while merging back into the southbound lane, collided with the motorcycle, which was also heading south on County Road 521 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The impact caused the motorcycle rider to be ejected from his vehicle. After the crash, the SUV being followed by the trooper went off the road to the right and stopped in a wooded area.

Medical aid was administered to the motorcycle operator but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was transported for a medical evaluation to Hackettstown Medical Center. He was released into police custody and is being held in the Warren County Jail. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the SUV driver’s role in the incident.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

