TN AG’s Division of Consumer Affairs Issues Scam Alert

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers about two recently reported government imposter scams:

Jury Duty Scam: Scammers may pose as court officials or law enforcement officers claiming that you’ve missed jury duty and are now subject to fines or arrest unless a fee is paid immediately. To further deceive consumers, scammers may use spoofing technology to show the name and number of a legitimate government agency on your phone’s caller ID. They often use threatening language to keep you on the phone and may even provide personal information such as your birthday or current/former addresses. The con artists insist on payment through prepaid cards or may direct you to a website to input your banking information.

Customs & Border Patrol Scam: Scammers may call or leave a recorded message saying illegal items such as drugs were shipped in your name and have been intercepted. They may tell you a warrant is out for your arrest. They'll demand that you pay for more information using cryptocurrency, gift cards, or wire transfers, or tell you to give them your banking account or Social Security number.

Consumers are urged to review the following tips from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to avoid losing money to one of these scams:

Don’t wire money or use gift cards, cryptocurrency, or a payment app to pay someone who says they’re with the government. Scammers insist you can only pay these ways because it’s hard to track that money, and just as hard to get it back. They’ll take your money and disappear.

Don't give your financial or personal information to someone who calls, texts, emails, or messages you on social media and says they're with the government. If you think a call or message could be real, stop. Hang up the phone and call the government agency directly at a number you know is correct. If the call is a robocall, don't press any numbers. Pressing numbers could lead to more calls.

Don't trust your caller ID.

Don't click on links in unexpected emails, texts, or social media messages. Scammers send emails and messages that look like they're from a government agency but are designed to steal your money and personal information. Don't click on any link, and don't pass it on to others. Just delete the message.

If you encounter a scam, report your issue to the following agencies based on the nature of the scam:

Local Law Enforcement: Consumers may report scams to their local police department or sheriff’s office, especially if the issue involves theft.

Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): Scams that involve an Internet component can be reported to the IC3 at https://www.ic3.gov/. The IC3 is run by the FBI and is the nation's central hub for reporting cybercrime.

Federal Trade Commission: Contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382- 4357) or use www.reportfraud.ftc.gov to report various types of fraud, including counterfeit checks, lottery or sweepstakes scams, and more.

Identitytheft.gov: If someone is using your personal information to open new accounts, make purchases, or get a tax refund, report it at www.identitytheft.gov. This federal government site will also help you create your Identity Theft Report, and a personal recovery plan based on your situation.

Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs: Scam complaints can be reported to the Consumer Affairs Division of the Tennessee Attorney General's Office. Consumers can find more resources, including how to file a complaint regarding a business transaction, by visiting www.tn.gov/consumer.

Better Business Bureau (BBB): Reporting to the BBB Scam Tracker can help others become aware of scams that may be circulating in your local area.

If you’ve been victimized by a scam, the following guide may assist in your recovery: What To Do if You Were Scammed | Consumer Advice (ftc.gov)