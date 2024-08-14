Voxtur Appoints Ryan Marshall as New CEO

Executive to lead Voxtur into a new chapter of innovation and growth

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announces that Ryan Marshall will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The leadership change represents a strategic pivot as Voxtur embarks on a new chapter focusing on innovation, growth and enhanced shareholder value.



Marshall formerly served as Voxtur’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, and prior to that, he was CEO of Benutech, a real estate data and technology provider that was acquired by Voxtur in 2021. Throughout his tenured career, Marshall has garnered a wealth of experience within the U.S. mortgage industry and demonstrated exceptional leadership. As CEO of Voxtur, he brings to the table a deep understanding of the Company’s operations, market dynamics, and growth potential, as well as a firm commitment to driving the Company’s strategic vision forward.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Voxtur," said Marshall. "With the overwhelming support of our shareholders, employees, and clients, we are poised to build on our successes and address the challenges from the past. My focus will be on fostering regular communication, transparency, and accountability as we work together to realize Voxtur’s full potential."

Under Marshall’s guidance, the Company will leverage one of its many competitive advantages by realizing the potential synergies and distribution points across all its businesses. This vision, known as "OneVoxtur," focuses on uniting business units, relationships, and experiences.

More specifically, a OneVoxtur vision will include the following principles:

Corporate Governance: Ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity that includes robust risk management policies;

Financial Acumen: Managing financial health and compliance which requires optimizing processes for efficiency;

Stakeholder Management: Balancing interests of shareholders, employees, and clients with clear and effective communication;

Innovation and Adaptability: Fostering a culture of innovation;

Talent Development: Attracting and developing top talent with clear performance metrics; and

Corporate Social Responsibility: Integrating social and environmental considerations into the Company’s strategy.

In addition to these principles, Marshall has outlined a commitment to enhancing Voxtur's financial reporting model, ensuring informed and educated decisions based on product performance, profit margins, and collaborative benefits. New developments will undergo rigorous executive reviews to ensure their financial and strategic viability.

"We are excited about the future of Voxtur under Ryan Marshall's leadership. He has strong client relationships and valuable experience in mortgage technology," said Gary Yeoman, Voxtur’s Chairman and outgoing CEO. "I have collaborated with Ryan for the last two and a half years and know first-hand that his experience in product development, platform development and profit-driven data business models will allow Voxtur to flourish. This, paired with his strategic vision, dedication, and commitment to our core values will no doubt drive Voxtur's success and growth." Yeoman will continue to focus on capital markets, banking, and shareholder relationships, while contributing to the strategy and vision with Marshall and his management team.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

