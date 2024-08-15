Changes Healing Center Offers TRICARE Covered Rehab Programs for Service Members and Covered Veterans in Arizona
Changes Healing Center in Arizona accepts TRICARE for rehab services, expanding access to quality care for military personnel, veterans, and their families.
Changes Healing Center is committed to supporting those who've served our country by offering proven, compassionate care covered by TRICARE”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment in Arizona, announces its continued acceptance of TRICARE insurance for comprehensive rehabilitation programs. This ensures accessible, high-quality care for active duty service members, veterans, and their families struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues.
As one of the premier alcohol and drug rehab centers in Phoenix, Arizona that accept TRICARE, Changes Healing Center provides Joint Commission-accredited treatment tailored to the unique needs of military personnel and their loved ones. The center's evidence-based programs address combat-related trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the challenges of reintegrating into civilian life alongside addiction recovery.
"Changes Healing Center is committed to supporting those who've served our country by offering proven, compassionate care covered by TRICARE," said a spokesperson for Changes. "Our specialized programs help service members and veterans reclaim their lives from addiction while also addressing co-occurring mental health concerns."
Inpatient Rehab in Phoenix
Changes Healing Center's flagship residential treatment program in the largest city in Arizona provides a structured, supportive environment for individuals requiring intensive treatment. The program includes:
- 24/7 medical supervision and support
- Individual and group therapy sessions
- Trauma-informed care approaches
- Holistic wellness activities
- Nutritional guidance and fitness programs
- Aftercare planning and relapse prevention strategies
"Our Phoenix-based inpatient program offers a crucial reset for those needing to step away from daily stressors and fully focus on their recovery journey," the spokesperson added.
Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) Across Arizona
For those seeking flexible treatment options, Changes Healing Center offers an Intensive Outpatient Program accessible to AZ residents throughout Maricopa County and beyond. This program allows individuals to receive robust support while maintaining work, school, or family commitments. Key features include:
- Multiple weekly therapy sessions
- Life Skill-building workshops
- Peer support groups
- Flexible scheduling to accommodate various lifestyles
"Our IOP is designed to provide comprehensive care while allowing clients to practice recovery skills in real-world settings," explained the Changes spokesperson. "This approach is particularly beneficial for service members transitioning back to civilian life or veterans seeking ongoing support."
Accessible Care Through TRICARE and AHCCCS
In addition to accepting TRICARE, Changes Healing Center works with numerous AHCCCS (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System) plans. This expanded insurance coverage ensures that quality rehabilitation services are within reach for a wide range of Arizona residents.
"By accepting TRICARE and AHCCCS plans, we're removing financial barriers to treatment," the spokesperson stated. "We believe everyone deserves access to life-changing care, regardless of their economic situation."
For more information about Changes Healing Center's TRICARE-covered programs or to begin the admissions process, individuals are encouraged to contact the center directly or visit their website.
About Changes Healing Center
Changes Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited rehabilitation facility offering comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment in Arizona. With a focus on evidence-based practices and individualized care, Changes helps individuals and families find lasting recovery and improved quality of life.
