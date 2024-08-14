Enthusiast Gaming Reports Q2 2024 Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million

Achieves 30% Growth in Unique Visitors and Time Spent Across Web Properties

Secures $20 million Debt Financing Subsequent to Quarter End

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”).

"In Q2, we delivered on our commitment to establish a stable financial footing and create a clear pathway to scalable profits. We’ve also delivered significant strength to our balance sheet, adding $20 million of liquidity through our debt financing to fund growth. We completed the outsourcing of our ad tech stack through our partnership with Playwire, a decision that has already resulted in significant performance improvements across our network. We’ve established an efficient and scalable operating model that has positioned us for substantial profitability improvements throughout the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, alongside all of these advancements, we have also reached the finish line on our path to profitability, in a quarter where we remained impacted by seasonal headwinds and did not have the benefit of any of our tentpole events or partnerships,” said Adrian Montgomery, Board Chair and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

“It is safe to say this is the turning point,” continued Mr. Montgomery. “We look out across a number of catalysts that we have in place to drive top line growth in the second half of the year, each of which is poised to amplify our profitability across our lean operating model and record gross margins. On top of traditional second half seasonal lifts, we’ve invested in our direct seller base, doubling the number of sellers in market in Q3 2024 versus the previous quarter; we have Season 3 of our tentpole program, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, in September, along with the launch of our newest sports league partnership with the NHL; we anticipate strong organic growth in our web properties through long-awaited expansion releases in major game titles covered by our flagship properties; and we have the return of PocketGamer events in Helsinki and Jordan, all alongside a number of other growth drivers across our portfolio. Each of these elements builds on our solid Q2 baseline, setting the stage for a series of increasingly strong quarters. With this renewed momentum, I am more confident than ever that we are just getting started."

Financial Highlights for Q2 2024

Revenue of $14.7 million, compared to $42.6 million in Q2 2023, with the vast majority of the decline being attributable to the strategic deprioritization of low margin video platform revenue.

Gross profit of $9.7 million, compared to $15.0 million in Q2 2023, with gross margin expanding to 66.2% from 35.2% in the year ago period.

Operating expenses of $11.6 million, a $13.0 million year-over-year decrease from $24.6 million in Q2 2023 as a result of strategic initiatives taken to establish an efficient and scalable operating model in March 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million, a $3.0 million improvement compared to $3.4 million in Q2 2023, and a $1.4 million improvement compared to $1.8 million in Q1 2024.

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.9 million in Q2 2024 compared to $12.4 million in Q2 2023.



Business Highlights for Q2 2024

The Company secured $20 million of additional funding by way of a four-year non-revolving term loan, strengthening its balance sheet and providing significant growth capital, with the financing closing on July 12, 2024.

The Company amplified its focus on its highly engaged communities, increasing unique visitors across its web properties by approximately 30% in Q2 2024 relative to the year ago period, leading to an increase in overall time spent across its web properties of 26% year-over-year, in each case according to Comscore.

The Company’s focus on owned and operated web properties yielded a 71% increase year-over-year in RPM in Q2 2024, following the outsourcing of its ad tech to Playwire, which began in mid-May 2024 and was substantially completed in June 2024.

The Company made a number of expansions to its product and entertainment offerings, including U.GG’s expansion into Helldivers 2 and Swarm (a new League of Legends game mode), Icy Veins’ expansion into Zenless Zone Zero and World of Warcraft’s Cataclysm Classic, The Sims Resource adding VIP curated Bundles and free trials for paid subscribers, and Luminosity hosting multiple invitational events featuring Smash and Rocket League for sponsors including Amazon Prime and Kroger Gaming.

The Company announced the extension of its NFL Tuesday Night Gaming partnership for a third season and launched its first special episode for Season 3 on July 23rd achieving over 60,000 watch hours and counting.

The Company signed a partnership with the National Hockey League to launch NHL Puck ‘N Play which will commence in Q4 2024, adding another flagship product to our direct sales offering and opening doors to a roster of major existing NHL sponsors.

“We feel confident in the strategic decisions we made to improve profitability in 2024 by focusing on higher gross margin revenue lines coupled with a lower cost structure,” said Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This was further punctuated by delivering a strengthened balance sheet in July 2024 as well as significant growth in engagement of its communities in Q2 2024.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results Comparison

Revenue was $14.7 million in Q2 2024, a 65% decrease compared to $42.6 million in Q2 2023. Media and Content revenue was $10.6 million in Q2 2024, a 71% decrease from $36.9 million in Q2 2023. The Company’s strategic decision to de-prioritize the lower margin video platform revenue accounted for $19.5 million of the $26.3 million reduction. Direct Sales (the majority of which is included in media and content revenue) decreased from $8.7 million in Q2 2023 to $4.1 million in Q2 2024 mainly due to a lower number of ramped sellers than the year ago period, contributing $4.6 million to the decline in revenue. Esports and Entertainment revenue showed a decrease in Q2 2024 at $1.0 million relative to $1.7 million in Q2 2023 mainly due to the timing of certain events. Subscription revenue decreased from $4.0 million in Q2 2023 to $3.1 million in Q2 2024 mainly due to the sale of certain non-core, non-profitable assets in April 2024.

Gross profit was $9.7 million in Q2 2024, a 35% decrease compared to $15.0 million in Q2 2023. Gross margin increased to 66.2% in Q2 2024 from 35.2% in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.4 million in Q2 2024 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million in Q2 2023.

Net loss was $2.9 million, or $(0.02) per share, in Q2 2024, compared to $12.4 million, or $(0.07) per share, in Q2 2023.

Investor Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss its Q2 2024 results. Conference call details:

A replay will be available on Enthusiast Gaming’s website at enthusiastgaming.com/investors .

Supplemental Information

Enthusiast Gaming’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedarplus.ca and enthusiastgaming.com/investors . All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in certain financial and operating metrics of the Company, and expectations relating to the financial performance and the financial results of future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company’s growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company’s accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release references certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as described below. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures including:

“EBITDA”, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Enthusiast Gaming calculates EBITDA using gross margin less total operating expenses plus share-based compensation, amortization and depreciation and annual general meeting legal and advisory costs; and,

“Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined as EBITDA plus severance and other non-recurring public costs. Non-recurring costs include items such as annual Nasdaq listing fees and directors and officers (“D&O”) liability insurance specific to the Company’s former listing on Nasdaq.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 14,704,634 $ 42,598,769 $ 38,032,873 $ 85,478,735 Cost of sales 4,974,098 27,616,077 14,226,178 53,730,485 Gross margin 9,730,536 14,982,692 23,806,695 31,748,250 Operating expenses Professional fees 345,530 690,063 898,088 1,143,399 Consulting fees 477,109 1,595,468 1,929,345 2,903,952 Advertising and promotion 243,556 938,613 723,360 2,394,724 Office and general 580,681 1,930,338 1,575,079 4,222,121 Salaries and wages 5,413,206 9,932,310 13,759,507 19,139,334 Technology support, web development and content 2,836,032 4,156,966 7,104,691 9,452,990 Esports player, team and game expenses 568,051 645,715 1,177,163 1,281,162 Foreign exchange loss 35,599 22,851 141,534 137,408 Share-based compensation 377,777 1,788,490 (1,620,480 ) 2,918,821 Amortization and depreciation 715,967 2,886,075 1,431,461 6,224,098 Total operating expenses 11,593,508 24,586,889 27,119,748 49,818,009 Other expenses (income) Investment in associates impairment 26,497 - 26,497 - Other long-term asset impairment 1,098,506 - 1,098,506 - Share of net loss (income) from investment in associates and joint ventures 6,477 (106,277 ) (18,905 ) 66,170 Interest and accretion 563,310 605,385 1,186,524 1,215,725 (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (46,468 ) 374,101 (63,368 ) 202,077 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (344,852 ) - (344,852 ) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,997 - 25,997 - Loss on modification of long-term debt 397,058 - 397,058 - Interest income (396 ) (1,514 ) (5,449 ) (62,721 ) Net loss before income taxes (3,589,101 ) (10,475,892 ) (5,615,061 ) (19,491,010 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 24,554 22,279 127,137 225,771 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (200,377 ) (281,579 ) (27,173 ) (763,489 ) Net loss for the period (3,413,278 ) (10,216,592 ) (5,715,025 ) (18,953,292 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 479,575 (2,141,800 ) 1,465,701 (2,135,249 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,933,703 ) $ (12,358,392 ) $ (4,249,324 ) $ (21,088,541 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 155,721,839 152,171,249 155,699,940 151,970,362





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash $ 2,160,540 $ 6,851,966 Trade and other receivables 12,498,506 31,502,732 Income tax receivable 98,065 31,251 Prepaid expenses 1,129,808 1,820,144 Total current assets 15,886,919 40,206,093 Non-current Property and equipment 185,756 124,640 Right-of-use assets 1,050,543 1,441,149 Investment in associates and joint ventures 278 2,888,730 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 188,455 182,108 Intangible assets 81,431,598 85,421,227 Goodwill 106,868,938 105,868,081 Total assets $ 205,612,487 $ 236,132,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,671,337 $ 47,101,272 Contract liabilities 3,465,082 6,078,950 Income tax payable 77,018 274,924 Current portion of long-term debt 21,894,730 21,888,597 Current portion of deferred payment liability - 82,231 Current portion of lease liabilities 665,803 740,212 Current portion of other long-term debt 13,007 9,668 Total current liabilities 51,786,977 76,175,854 Non-current Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 2,098,507 2,083,262 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 634,774 938,845 Other long-term debt 145,018 140,613 Deferred tax liability 14,100,341 14,076,780 Total liabilities $ 68,765,617 $ 93,415,354 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 452,994,596 444,474,076 Contributed surplus 25,736,189 35,877,189 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,667,677 7,201,976 Deficit (350,551,592 ) (344,836,567 ) Total shareholders' equity 136,846,870 142,716,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 205,612,487 $ 236,132,028





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (5,715,025 ) $ (18,953,292 ) Items not affecting cash: Investment in associates impairment 26,497 - Other long-term asset impairment 1,098,506 - Amortization and depreciation 1,431,461 6,224,098 Share-based compensation (1,620,480 ) 2,918,821 Accretion (31,188 ) 137,327 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (27,173 ) (763,489 ) Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (18,905 ) 66,170 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (344,852 ) - (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (63,368 ) 202,077 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (463,931 ) 24,480 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,997 - Gain on settlement of accounts payable (622,413 ) - Loss on modification of long-term debt 397,058 - Provisions 4,166 165,145 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables 19,982,340 5,108,139 Changes in prepaid expenses 843,787 736,371 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (20,543,835 ) 2,974,533 Changes in contract liabilities (2,124,657 ) (477,981 ) Changes in income tax receivable and payable 136,207 594,894 Income tax paid (400,927 ) (114,502 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,030,735 ) (1,157,209 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 2,693,339 - Distribution from investment in associates, net of adjustments 1,416,830 - Repayment of deferred payment liability (85,700 ) (844,350 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (27,488 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (115,815 ) (17,156 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 3,908,654 (888,994 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs 1,520,877 - Repayment of long-term debt (1,769,118 ) (2,176,470 ) Repayment of other long-term debt (3,002 ) (6,775 ) Lease payments (465,179 ) (439,184 ) Net cash used in financing activities (716,422 ) (2,622,429 ) Foreign exchange effect on cash 147,077 (5,096 ) Net change in cash (4,691,426 ) (4,673,728 ) Cash, beginning of period 6,851,966 7,415,516 Cash, end of period $ 2,160,540 $ 2,741,788





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Gross margin $ 9,730,536 $ 14,982,692 $ 23,806,695 $ 31,748,250 Operating expenses (11,593,508 ) (24,586,889 ) (27,119,748 ) (49,818,009 ) Share-based compensation 377,777 1,788,490 (1,620,480 ) 2,918,821 Amortization and depreciation 715,967 2,886,075 1,431,461 6,224,098 EBITDA (769,228 ) (4,929,632 ) (3,502,072 ) (8,926,840 ) Severance 121,430 995,563 705,628 1,056,548 Listing fees & D&O insurance specific to the Company's Nasdaq listing 240,935 530,117 619,970 1,411,355 Adjusted EBITDA (406,863 ) (3,403,952 ) (2,176,474 ) (6,458,937 )





Enthusiast Gaming: Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer