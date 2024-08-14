Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 185 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.
|Contacts:
|For Media:
|For Financials:
|John S. Oxford
Senior Vice President
Chief Marketing Officer
(662) 680-1219
joxford@renasant.com
|James C. Mabry IV
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1281
jim.mabry@renasant.com