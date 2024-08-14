Mobivity Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced financial results for the second quarter (“Q2”) ending June 30, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Grew consumer audience by more than 40% to over 16 million consumers

Increased the number of active programs by ~10%

Partnered with Paytronix, a leading provider of loyalty and guest engagement solutions, to expand the reach of Mobivity’s Connected Rewards programs and seamlessly integrate with Paytronix customers

Added new brand partners, including leaders in fuel and convenience

Bryce Daniels, Mobivity President, stated, “Mobivity's transformation continued in the second quarter, with the audience for our Connected Rewards platform expanding by 40% and the number of active programs growing for another consecutive quarter. With Connected Rewards as our primary focus, we added a number of new brands during the quarter and nearly doubled our pipeline since the end of the previous quarter, reinforcing our optimism for a return to revenue growth in the second half of this year.”

Kim Carlson, Mobivity COO, stated, “The new, strategic partnership we signed with Paytronix is indicative of the progress we are making with the Connected Rewards program. Through the partnership, we are now reaching many, many more consumers and driving more traffic for the brands we are engaged with. Business momentum is accelerating, and our pipeline of qualified opportunities is more robust than ever.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 $$ % 2024 2023 $$ % Revenue $1,473 $1,861 ($388) (20.9%) $3,074 $3,743 ($669) (17.9%) Gross profit $494 $490 $4 0.8% $1,130 $1,305 ($174) (13.4%) Gross margin 33.5% 26.3% N/A +720 bps 36.8% 34.9% N/A +190 bps Operating Expenses $2,508 $2,515 ($7) (0.3%) $5,001 $5,549 ($548) (9.9%) Loss from operations ($2,014) ($2,025) $11 0.5% ($3,870) ($4,244) $373 8.8% Net loss ($2,481) ($2,272) ($209) (9.2%) ($4,735) ($4,750) $15 0.3% Adjusted EBITDA * ($2,738) ($2,325) ($413) (17.8%) ($5,206) ($4,872) ($334) (6.9%)

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before the impact of interest income or expense (net), income tax provision or benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation and/or other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today’s press release. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity’s operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity’s business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company’s operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth from time to time in Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 282,828 $ 416,395 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $85,215 and $16,107, respectively 832,842 876,465 Other current assets 268,248 135,916 Total current assets 1,383,918 1,428,776 Right to use lease assets 658,447 770,623 Intangible assets and software development costs, net 61,168 65,916 Other assets 90,178 69,036 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,193,711 $ 2,334,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,879,525 $ 3,372,141 Accrued interest 195,196 21,474 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 222,372 272,247 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 87,139 155,472 Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 3,072,500 3,072,500 Notes payable, net - current maturities — 7,154 Operating lease liability, current 288,905 276,072 Other current liabilities 68,101 248,434 Total current liabilities 6,813,738 7,425,494 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 7,638,676 4,413,987 Notes payable, net - long term 221,877 265,959 Operating lease liability 512,587 660,852 Total non-current liabilities 8,373,140 5,340,798 Total liabilities 15,186,878 12,766,292 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,949,709 and 65,797,567, shares issued and outstanding 67,950 67,950 Equity payable 1,455,943 989,947 Additional paid-in capital 120,116,959 118,624,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 61,498 (153,831 ) Accumulated deficit (134,695,517 ) (129,960,608 ) Total stockholders' deficit (12,993,167 ) (10,431,941 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,193,711 $ 2,334,351 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Revenues $ 1,473,040 $ 1,861,171 $ 3,073,947 $ 3,742,653 Cost of revenues 979,081 1,371,206 $ 1,943,492 2,437,781 Gross profit 493,959 489,965 1,130,455 1,304,872 Operating expenses Bad Debt Expense 72,974 — 122,084 — General and administrative 570,016 1,071,153 1,217,765 2,615,259 Sales and marketing 851,944 602,911 1,615,043 1,294,131 Engineering, research, and development 1,009,405 804,343 2,032,778 1,538,718 Depreciation and amortization 3,266 36,582 13,175 100,484 Total operating expenses 2,507,605 2,514,989 5,000,845 5,548,592 Loss from operations (2,013,646 ) (2,025,024 ) (3,870,390 ) (4,243,720 ) Other income/(expense) Loss of settlement of debt — — — (10,857 ) Interest expense (467,014 ) (244,443 ) (864,488 ) (482,889 ) Settlement Losses — (2,500 ) — (12,500 ) Foreign currency gain (7 ) (115 ) (31 ) (291 ) Total other income/(expense) (467,021 ) (247,058 ) (864,519 ) (506,537 ) Loss before income taxes (2,480,667 ) (2,272,082 ) (4,734,909 ) (4,750,257 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (2,480,667 ) (2,272,082 ) (4,734,909 ) (4,750,257 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,600 ) (137 ) 215,329 31,365 Comprehensive loss $ (2,483,267 ) $ (2,272,219 ) $ (4,519,580 ) $ (4,718,892 ) Basic and Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and Diluted 68,975,065 65,670,815 68,966,251 63,884,441 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited).



