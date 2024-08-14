Submit Release
Dillard’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 3, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com


