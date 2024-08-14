LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 3, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.
Contact: Julie J. Guymon Director of Investor Relations (501) 376-5965 julie.guymon@dillards.com
You just read:
Dillard’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.