FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Location: Four Seasons Chicago
Date: August 27, 2024
Format: 1:1’s Only

2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
Location: Omni Chicago
Date: August 28, 2024
Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com


