Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

On April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Carla Leibold, “was notified of her termination from employment with the Company on April 10, 2024, for ‘cause’ under her employment agreement for violating Company policy, which termination was effective immediately.” The Company also reported that Ms. Leibold “has disputed the Company’s characterization of her separation from the Company.” On this news, Customers Bancorp’s stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 4.9%, to close at $46.62 per share on April 15, 2024. Then, on April 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in additional SEC filings that, contrary to its previous announcement that Ms. Leibold had been terminated for cause, the Company and Ms. Leibold had “agreed that the termination of Ms. Leibold’s employment is a separation by mutual agreement,” pursuant to which agreement Ms. Leibold was entitled to receive $2.5 million in cash. On this news, Customers Bancorp’s stock price fell $2.71 per share, or 5.47%, to close at $46.82 per share on April 26, 2024.

