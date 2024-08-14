O2B Kids Opens 64th Location

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 2024 Excitement is in the air as O2B Kids, a trailblazer in Early Childhood Education, proudly announces the grand opening of O2B Kids Bluestone ! As our 64th location, Bluestone is ready to spark joy and learning for young children and their families in the St. Louis area.



O2B Kids is renowned for creating magical spaces where play-based learning and academic enrichment go hand in hand. With a successful track record in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Alabama, and Missouri, we are thrilled to add another location to the vibrant St. Charles community.

Step into O2B Kids Bluestone, where every detail is crafted to inspire and engage. Our state-of-the-art facility features spacious, sunlit classrooms brimming with educational treasures and thrilling playgrounds designed for adventure.

Our dynamic team of skilled and enthusiastic educators is dedicated to upholding O2B Kids' renowned standards of excellence. We’re excited to introduce FD Education , our innovative curriculum that blends academic learning with social-emotional development through the power of play. This balanced approach sets the stage for lifelong success and a love of learning.

At O2B Kids Bluestone, we are eager to connect with the local community, partner with parents, and collaborate with local organizations to build a supportive network for the families we serve.

“Our expansion reflects our commitment to nurturing every child’s potential and becoming an integral part of the community. We can’t wait to make a positive impact on the lives of our young learners.” said Andy Sherrard, Co-Founder and CEO of O2B Early Education.

O2B Kids Bluestone is now open and enrolling children from 6 weeks through 5 years old. We can’t wait for you to join us at the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelled@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.