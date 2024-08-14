Airbnb’s “Tiny but Mighty” Icon

This summer, Mattel’s Polly PocketTM is inviting fans everywhere into her world and listing her life-sized ‘90s Slumber Party Fun compact on Airbnb

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a pocket-sized world? Well, Airbnb's new 'tiny but mighty' icon offers a unique chance to experience just that. In honor of Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary, guests can stay in Polly’s vintage-themed, two-story Slumber Party Fun compact in Littleton, Massachusetts. Recently, Ali Killam, Channel Communications Lead at Airbnb, conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to share the best Airbnb hacks to help your holiday travel dreams come true.



For 35 years, Polly Pocket™ has always been, well, pocket-sized—that is, until now. This summer, Polly’s iconic home straight out of a ‘90s dream is now open for an adventure of life-sized proportions, only on Airbnb.

To celebrate Polly Pocket’s 35th birthday, the pocket-sized doll is becoming an Airbnb host and opening her vintage-themed, two-story Slumber Party Fun compact, bringing to life a tiny world where imagination has no bounds. The pad is packed with nostalgic surprises to take guests right back to their childhoods while getting the 411 on the pocket-sized life.

Located in the quaint town of Littleton, Massachusetts, Polly’s 42-foot-tall compact takes “tiny but mighty” to a new level. Guests can request to book one of three one-night stays occurring September 12 to 14 for four guests each, at $89 per person—a nod to Polly’s debut on the scene in 1989. As they step into Polly’s world, guests can:

Explore every nook and cranny of the iconic compact, where a few hidden surprises await

Get ready at Polly’s vanity, stuffed with nostalgic hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors.

Check out the retro fridge and craft the snack-filled picnic every ‘90s kid wanted

Try on the doll life for size in Polly’s closet, where her most iconic throwback looks hang waiting to be worn in joyful hues and glossy silhouettes in the beloved signature gummy texture

Kick back in the living room with some popcorn, a movie and plenty of pillows

Doze off on Polly’s pullout couch or cozy up in her life-sized Action Park Tent just 10 feet away from the compact after filling up on Slumber Party Fun

Make custom, Polly-approved charm bracelets to match with your BFF



How to request to book

Ready to try adventure on for size? Those ready to become a doll for the day can request to book¹ a one-night stay at Polly Pocket’s compact starting August 21 at 6:00am PT at airbnb.com/pollypocket through August 28 at 11:59pm PT when request periods close. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Littleton, Massachusetts.

But wait, there’s more! For any dolls and ’90s fans who are unable to book the stay, there’s another opportunity to experience Polly Pocket’s life-sized compact. Polly is also opening her home for 21 experiences for up to 12 guests each to embark on a daytime adventure fit for a doll from September 16 to October 6.

Those interested can request to book this experience starting August 21 6:00am PT at airbnb.com/pollypocketplaydate through August 28 at 11:59pm PT when request periods close. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Littleton, Massachusetts.

Interested in other Airbnb Icons? Learn more at airbnb.com/icons.

About Ali Killam, Communications Lead at Airbnb

Ali Killam oversees Airbnb’s Icons category, a new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. Airbnb Icons let guests and fans step into worlds that one could only ever dream of. In addition to overseeing press strategy for Icons, Ali also manages Airbnb’s positive community engagement strategy and the Airbnb Newsroom, managing the community management approach across Airbnb’s communications channels, including X, TikTok and Instagram. As part of her role, Ali constantly keeps her finger on the pulse of the travel industry, researching data and consumer insights to uncover the hottest travel trends, up-and-coming destinations, and more. Prior to joining Airbnb, Ali was an award-winning multimedia journalist, with experience reporting for multiple broadcast stations across the Midwest.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f916ba1-8a58-45e1-80a6-4f15828b9d54

