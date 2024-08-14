Mark Your Calendars for Cybersecurity Career Week: October 14-19

Credit: NICE

Time to Start Planning!

Cybersecurity Career Week

October 14-19, 2024

nist.gov/nice/ccw

#ChooseCyber

Cybersecurity Career Week is a campaign to promote the discovery of cybersecurity careers and share resources that increase the understanding of multiple learning pathways and credentials that lead to careers that are identified in the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework).

During this week, academia, industry, non-profit organizations, and government will work to build awareness about the wide range of cybersecurity job opportunities, educate interested individuals on how to develop capabilities to qualify for cybersecurity roles, and showcase how building an international cybersecurity workforce enhances each nation’s security and promotes economic prosperity.

START PLANNING TO PARTICIPATE

Everyone can participate in Cybersecurity Career Week! Whether you have a minute, an hour, a day, or can participate all week – there are many ways to promote careers in cybersecurity on social media, at home, at work or school, and in the community.

If you are an employer, educator, or mentor, you can:

Design and display a poster

Plan a cybersecurity job shadow day

Provide a lesson plan or other instructional training

Hold a webinar or podcast to share information

If you are a career seeker, you can:

Make plans to attend an event or training

Research career opportunities

Update your resume

Share how you are gaining skills for your future cybersecurity career

Once you’ve decided how you will participate during the week, be sure to add your commitment to the event and activity portal!

Join Us - 'Gearing Up for Cybersecurity Career Week' Event!

Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 4:00-6:30 PM ET

Join us either in-person or virtually from Capitol Hill to discuss solutions to build a skilled and diverse workforce. This third annual Cybersecurity Career Week kickoff event will call attention to the contributions of cybersecurity practitioners and increase public awareness of the urgency to prepare, grow, and sustain a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce. Visit the 'Gearing Up' event web page to learn more and register to attend.

Cybersecurity Career Week is coordinated by NICE and supported by a community of government, academic, non-profit, and private industry stakeholders. Commercial entities, materials, and resources provided in support of Cybersecurity Career Week may be included in this email or on the nist.gov/nice/ccw website or linked websites. Such identification is not intended to imply recommendation or endorsement by NIST.