Governor Hochul Announces $27.5 Million to Expand Maternal and Pediatric Health Care at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This is a significant investment in the health of people who give birth, children and the Queens community. People who give birth deserve access to services that will allow them to have a safe and empowering birthing experience. It is also an important investment for critically injured or sick children, who, along with their families and loved ones, deserve care that is compassionate, high quality and local.

NYC Health and Hospitals CEO and President Mitchell Katz, MDs aid, “NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst is such a trusted, community focal point for high-quality care, and this expansion will only further expand services for women and children. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to public hospitals. She understands how essential they are to communities such as Elmhurst.”

NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde said, “Governor Hochul’s historic allocation of $27.5 Million for our Women’s Pavilion and Pediatric ICU illustrates her strong commitment to helping New York’s women and children, and Ideeply appreciate her support. This funding will help us reduce infant and maternal mortality, provide care to women at every life stage, and ensure that we deliver critical care to our smallest patients when they need it most. We thank Governor Hochul for investing in Elmhurst Hospital and giving us the resources to secure a healthy, thriving future for our community.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, “Elmhurst Hospital never asks how or why; it effectively and efficiently serves thousands of my neighbors no matter their financial or ethnic background. During the worst of times, it has stood as a beacon of hope for those who often have little to no access to care. The Governor's multimillion dollar investment into our Pediatric Care Unit and the Women's Pavilion is more than just an infusion of funds; it's an affirmation of New York’s commitment to a community that is rich in cultural diversity but often economically marginalized. As a proud patient of the Women's Pavilion at Elmhurst Hospital, I know firsthand the vital role this institution plays in our everyday health care, but particularly for the thousands of uninsured women throughout Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona. This investment ensures that more women and children in our community will receive the quality healthcare they deserve. I thank the Governor for her support and look forward to seeing the real-life impact of today’s announcement.”

Assemblymember Steven Raga said, “Governor Hochul’s historic $27.5 Million investment for Elmhurst Hospital will save lives in Queens. The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit will be vital for ensuring that critically ill children in our community receive the appropriate medical attention and support they need during their most vulnerable moments, while the Women’s Health Pavilion will address the specific health care needs of women in an inclusive and supportive environment. This support from our Governor will make significant strides in health care services for our community, which was the epicenter of the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.said, “Elmhurst Hospital is the heartbeat of Northwest Queens and one of New York City’s most critical hubs of high-quality health care. The success of this community is directly linked to the success of the hospital in delivering for the families who seek its care. With this unprecedented investment in facility’s ability to deliver elite health care outcomes for newborns and their parents — some of the most vulnerable patients treated there — as well as children of all ages, countless lives will be saved or otherwise improved. I’m deeply proud to partner with Governor Hochul on such an investment and I thank all of Elmhurst Hospital’s health care heroes for their sacrifice.”

New York’s Paid Prenatal Leave Starts January 1

By mandating a separate sick leave bank for prenatal care, Governor Hochul ensured that New York is going further than any other state to ensure pregnant individuals can receive the health care needed to create healthy outcomes for parent and child without jeopardizing employment.

When the policy takes effect on January 1, 2025, employees will receive an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care in addition to their existing sick leave.

This initiative builds on Governor Hochul’s previous actions to support new parents and improve maternal health outcomes. The FY 2024 Enacted Budget established 12 weeks of paid parental leave benefits to more than 80 percent of the state workforce and extended postpartum coverage for up to a full year for Medicaid and Child Health Plus enrollees.

Expanding Access to Doulas to Promote Maternal Health

In June, New York State issued a statewide standing order for doula services, expanding access for all birthing parents. The standing order – secured by Governor Hochul in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget – will allow more New Yorkers to access doula care because a recommendation for doula services is required in order to be eligible for Medicaid coverage. This standing order serves as that recommendation. The standing order will also make it easier for birthing parents enrolled in other health plans to access doula care. Doulas provide physical, emotional, educational and non-medical support for pregnant and postpartum individuals before, during and after childbirth.

As of March 1, 2024, New York State Medicaid covers doula services for pregnant, birthing and postpartum people. To support access to services, the Department maintains a directory of doulas enrolled to provide covered services to Medicaid members, pursuant to legislation signed last year by Governor Hochul.

Strengthening New York’s Health Care Workforce

In addition to expanding resources for patients, Governor Hochul has invested in growing and strengthening New York’s health care workforce. This week the Governor announced that New York State has paid over $2 billion in bonuses to over 800,000 workers through the Health Care Worker Bonus Program. That program was launched by the Governor in 2022 and provides bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible workers, including many front line health careand mental hygiene practitioners, technicians, assistants, support staff and aides.