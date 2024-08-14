Laura Pfaffenberger joins PCCA as Director of Business Solutions, leading the new Business Accelerator Program

The results-driven pharmacist will help compounding pharmacies enhance patient care by developing their overall strategy, optimizing operations, building dynamic teams and driving growth.

Houston, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA is pleased to announce that Laura Pfaffenberger, PharmD, has joined the company as Director of Business Solutions and will lead the newly launched PCCA Business Accelerator program. Prior to joining PCCA, Pfaffenberger served as president, co-owner and pharmacist-in-charge of Precision Compounding Pharmacy, where she expanded the practice from two to 33 employees. She was also the owner of Compound Advantage, LLC, a comprehensive compounding pharmacy consultation service. She has worked extensively with compounding pharmacists and pharmacies across the country to transform their businesses and approach to patient care through personalized guidance in the areas of strategy, people, operations and growth.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Laura join our PCCA family,” said PCCA Vice President of Sales and Marketing Menia Costopoulos. “With her background as a compounding pharmacist, owner and coach, she brings exceptional skills, knowledge and insights to our new Business Accelerator program, which will benefit our members exponentially. Laura’s expertise will help our customers improve their patients’ health care outcomes through personalized medication solutions.”

Pfaffenberger has spent more than 20 years in the compounding pharmacy industry, 13 of which involved starting and growing a successful compounding-specialty pharmacy. Her financial acumen and results-focused drive helped the pharmacy achieve superior financial and clinical outcomes, while her commitment to excellence ensured the staff operated under clearly defined best practices.

“My pharmacy was a PCCA member and we benefited immensely from its education programs, quality products and exceptional support,” Pfaffenberger said. “I’m extremely excited to lead the Business Accelerator program at PCCA and can’t wait to help compounding pharmacies realize success. I am particularly passionate about collaborating with pharmacists to enhance patient care and health care outcomes.”

Business Accelerator is designed to help pharmacy owners achieve their goals by uncovering business opportunities within four Power Quadrants: Strategy, People, Operations and Growth.

“We start by identifying where we can make the most impact,” Pfaffenberger said, “and drive business transformation through customized coaching, targeted actions, defined timelines and tangible deliverables, as well as PCCA’s expert guidance and robust resources. This support not only boosts business growth but also improves patient care.”

Pfaffenberger earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and received the Rising Star Award from business growth organization One Southern Indiana. She received the Brain-Based Coaching certificate from the NeuroLeadership Institute and the Hormone Replacement Therapy Compounding Specialist designation from PCCA. She retains pharmacist licenses in Kentucky and Indiana, is a member of the Indiana Pharmacy Association’s Legislative and Regulatory Council and actively supports the Dancing for Denise Foundation for breast cancer survivors.

