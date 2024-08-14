UPDATE -- Cyber Acoustics Announces AC-6014 USB-C Headset for Classrooms

Redesigned plug-and-play headset features more durable USB housing to reduce breakage in devices

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of edtech for all classroom environments, today announced the AC-6014 USB-C Headset, further expanding its line of technology solutions for all K-12 and virtual classrooms.



The AC-6014 rounds out Cyber Acoustics’ line of USB-C offerings that includes the recently announced AC-4014 headset and the AC-5014 headset, both of which include microphones, as well as the ACM-6005C USB-C headphones that do not have a mic.

“As schools across the country head back to school, we are seeing an increase in requests for USB-C offerings as more schools adopt newer iPad and Chromebook models,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The AC-6000 series is one of our best-selling lines of classroom headsets, as it works great for kids of all ages, and the new AC-6014 enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We also took this opportunity to redesign the USB connection on all of our USB-A and USB-C models to offer improved durability at this very common stress point, to give teachers one less thing to think about when they are trying to instruct.”





Both durable and reliable, the AC-6014 USB-C headset from Cyber Acoustics was designed based on feedback from educators

Cyber Acoustics Offers Durable Headsets Built to Withstand the Toughest of Students

In addition to the redesigned USB-C connection to add improved durability, the AC-6014 features a durable headband that can be bent or twisted, in-line volume and mute controls, a tangle-free braided TuffCord that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, without sacrificing performance, as well as an easy cord management system with a built-in loop closure, allowing for easy cord storage when the headset is not in use.

Pricing and availability

The AC-6014 will be available in October with an MSRP of $21.99. For more information or to inquire about bulk purchasing discounts, contact us here https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sales-contact-form or at education@cyberacoustics.com.

To see all available 3.5mm, USB-A, and USB-C options for K-12 classrooms visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education . For details about how we support virtual learning go to https://www.cyberacoustics.com/remote-learning.

Cyber Acoustics No-Cost Headset Recycling Program for Schools

Since 2021 Cyber Acoustics has provided a no-cost headset recycling program, working with schools and educational institutions of all sizes to properly recycle broken or unused wired or wireless headsets, from any brand. Cyber Acoustics has already donated more than 12,000 pounds of electronics for proper recycling or reuse. Learn more, or request a collection box at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

