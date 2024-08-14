Blind Navy Veteran Lonnie Bedwell to Speak in Fargo

Lonnie Bedwell is a Former Navy Petty Officer, Extreme Sports Athlete, Motivational Speaker, Author, National Geographic's 2015 Adventurer of the Year and single father who was blinded in a 1997 hunting accident. Regardless of his catastrophic accident causing his blindness he has raised 3 daughters on his own and taught them to hund, fish and even to drive! He has gone on to kayak some of the most challenging whitewater int he world, competed the first blind descent of the Colorado river through the Grand Canyon, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, summitted several of North America's highest mountains, rock climbs, and is an avid downhill skier. He is employed as a roofer in Duggar Indiana.

