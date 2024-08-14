Enjoy Free Back to School Barbecue with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Guests to receive deals on Family Packs, Teacher Deals and Kids Eat Free from August 15 – September 15

Dallas, TX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Back to School season, which also means back to busy! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making things easier on families and teachers with some smokin’ barbecue deals.

Summer has come to an end and now school nights include homework, sports practice, and of course, preparing dinner for the family. But don’t worry, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering 15% off Family Packs from 4:00 pm to close with the code “FAMILY24”. The pack includes two lbs. of pit smoked meat with up to 2 meat choices, 3 large sides, and 6 slices of Texas toast.

Additionally, the historic barbecue brand is treating their guests to Kids Eat Free EVERY DAY from August 15th – September 15th! Kids can receive a free Kids Meal with an adult meal order of $12 or more using the code KEFOLO. This deal is available at participating Dickey’s locations for Kids 12 and under only. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

The deals don’t stop there! We will also be treating hardworking teachers and school administrators to a 10% discount for any dine-in or pick up order placed in store with proof of their school ID from August 15th – September 15th.

“Dickeys has always been a family brand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We know back to school can be a hectic time for families, so we wanted to provide an easy and delicious barbecue dinner option at a reasonable price for every busy parent and teacher.”

Dickey’s will also be offering their guests the opportunity to Nominate a Great Teacher on social media! All you have to do is tag your favorite teacher in the comments section of Dickey’s National Facebook Page’s Back to School Celebration social media post on August 15th. Selected teachers tagged from August 15th – September 15th can receive a $50 Amazon gift card to buy supplies and Free BBQ for a Year! There will be 5 winners!

"Back to school might be stressful, but planning dinner doesn’t have to be,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “Especially when our slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue is a convenient, delicious solution any day of the week. We know folks need quality meals at a true value, and we’re please to provide great bbq options.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has lead the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant in Mesquite Texas, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 8 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

