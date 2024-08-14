77 single-story apartment homes coming to Kannapolis

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannapolis, N.C., residents will soon have a new place to call home. Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc, is set to open its latest neighborhood in the region: Redwood Kannapolis Davidson.

Redwood Kannapolis Davidson will feature 77 brand-new, single-story apartment homes in five different floor plans that range in size from 1,294-1,381 square feet. The first residents are expected to move in by the end of August. Monthly rent will start at $1,999.

“With four other neighborhoods throughout greater Charlotte, Redwood Kannapolis Davidson builds on Redwood’s strong regional reputation and addresses increased demand in the market,” said Kaley Amburn, regional manager at Redwood. “This location offers convenient access to I-85 along with nearby parks and retail destinations. We are confident that residents will appreciate the lifestyle that comes with calling a Redwood apartment home.”

Designed for built-in peace and quiet, each single-story apartment home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ample storage options. Residents will also feel at home with their own attached two-car garage, personal patio, private entrance, and individual street address.

Redwood’s signature design also provides residents:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Extra living space, commonly used for an at-home office or personal gym

Pet-friendly accommodations -- residents are permitted up to three pets

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Redwood Kannapolis Davidson is located at 6180 Vermillion Cedar Way at the intersection of Highway 73 and Kannapolis Parkway. Interested residents can learn more and begin the leasing process online.

Redwood has developed 18,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Attachments

Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com