Florida Community Care Awarded New Medicaid Managed Care Contract

Miami, FL, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Florida Community Care (FCC), has been awarded a new six-year, Medicaid Managed Care contract by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA). This significant achievement will enable FCC to provide comprehensive health care services to residents across the state of Florida.

In 2018, FCC was awarded and implemented a statewide contract as a Medicaid managed care plan as a Long-Term Care (LTC) Plus Plan for all 11 regions in the state of Florida. Going forward, FCC will continue to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) services and LTC services to Medicaid recipients enrolled in the LTC program in all 67 counties in Florida.

FCC will also be a new plan choice for recipients receiving MMA services, along with specialty products for persons with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) and HIV/AIDS, for a large portion of the state.

“This contract aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life for those we serve, particularly the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Nestor Plana, CEO and Chairman of Independent Living Systems. “We are committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to Medicaid recipients across Florida.”

During this new contract period, FCC will leverage its extensive experience and innovative health care solutions to ensure that residents statewide receive the highest standard of care.

“This award reflects our dedication to transforming health care delivery and our unwavering commitment to the vulnerable populations and communities we serve,” added Plana. “We look forward to collaborating with AHCA and our health care partners to make a positive impact on the lives of our members.”

The announcement from AHCA comes after the Agency announced in February that FCC would also run a managed care pilot program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Polk counties to develop an additional pathway to access services for that population.

Florida Community Care’s extensive network and comprehensive care programs are designed to meet the diverse needs of Medicaid and Medicare recipients, providing them with access to essential medical services and long-term services and supports. This new contract further solidifies FCC’s position as a leading provider of Medicaid managed care services in Florida.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide health and social care services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.

