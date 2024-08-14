$350,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Expand Access to Healthcare Services in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $350,000 grant from SECU Foundation will help Care Ring significantly expand its comprehensive healthcare services for low-income and uninsured residents of Mecklenburg County. The grant will be used for the renovation of a 13,000 square foot structure in downtown Charlotte that, to date, is recognized as the sole charitable clinic within a seven-mile radius.



Care Ring has been a leading non-profit healthcare resource of the underserved for nearly 70 years. It has grown to provide access for low or no-cost services to over 6,000 residents each year, generating over $20 million in cost savings from preventative emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The new facility will enable the non-profit to serve over 8,500 patients annually.

“Through their compassion and dedication to improve health outcomes for the area’s most vulnerable residents, Care Ring is a shining example of our philosophy of ‘People Helping People®,’” said SECU Foundation Board Member McKinley Wooten. “We are so pleased to help expand access to Care Ring’s affordable, quality-based healthcare, increasing their effectiveness and reach while bringing overall well-being to the community.”

“We are grateful for SECU Foundation’s dedication to the healthcare of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Care Ring Executive Director Tchernavia Montgomery. “Their generosity will further our historic organization’s transformation, enhancing our ability to serve those who entrust us with their care. The future of Care Ring and its trajectory forward is only propelled by philanthropic partners like SECU Foundation, where strategic investments into the lives of people are priority.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f41b890-61a7-49e9-8eec-19ca2b787cea