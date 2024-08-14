Statement form U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Supreme Court Filing on the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona:

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court to vacate the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals’ injunction of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan. This injunction, if allowed to stand, would harm borrowers who have dutifully repaid their loans for up to 25 years by denying forgiveness that has been available under law for three decades.

We remain committed to supporting borrowers and fighting for the most affordable repayment options possible for millions of people across the country. Already, we’ve approved $169 billion in relief for nearly 4.8 million Americans entitled to relief under various programs, including teachers, veterans, and other public servants; students who were cheated by their colleges; borrowers with disabilities; and more. President Biden, Vice President Harris, and I are committed to fighting for college affordability for all.