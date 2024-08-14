In the Time of Maud a trip to the past

CANADA, August 14 - Since the release of the Anne of Green Gables novel in 1908, the lore and legend of Lucy Maud Montgomery has continued to grow.

Arguably her most beloved work, the story of Anne Shirley not only sold millions of books, but has also been adapted into movies, a television series and stage productions.

And like the character of Anne, Montgomery is beloved around the world. After all these years, what is it about the PEI-born writer that endures to this day?

“I think whenever a writer writes so authentically, it really paints a vivid picture of their lived experience,” explains Caitlyn Paxson, programming and education officer for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “I think that tends to resonate with people. It enables readers to sink into that other world they are experiencing.”

She adds the famous author’s writing style and creation of unique characters, whose traits are identifiable for readers, is another reason Montgomery’s work has a timeless appeal.

“Characters like Anne and Emily of New Moon are young women who feel a little bit outside of society,” she says. “They are trying to find their own way down a creative path. I think that’s something that resonates with young women.”

To celebrate Montgomery’s 150th birthday, the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation is presenting In the Time of Maud. The immersive experience takes place at Orwell Corner Historic Village every Thursday from now until the end of August.

Paxson says the tour will involve some interesting activities that mirror some of the ones Montgomery experienced herself.

“This is an imaginative escape for people to come and travel back in time,” Paxson says. “You will be able to picture what it was like to live in a village on PEI in the time when Montgomery was living here.”

During the tour, visitors can experience postcard writing with a fountain pen in the schoolhouse at Orwell Historic Village, a carriage ride, dancing lessons, tea and a visit with some of the farm animals.

“It’s basically a very fun afternoon at the village,” says Paxson. “We will be following in Montgomery’s own footsteps by taking a wagon ride along the route she travelled in 1910. The program has a lot of ‘scope for the imagination,’ as Anne would say.”