DNREC Prioritizes Equity in Community Environmental Project Fund Grants, Launches New Mapping Tool

Applications Open through Sept. 16 for Six $25,000 Grants

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the 2025 Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) grants will have a focus on equity. This change comes after the CEPF grant process was revamped to better address community needs and strengthen partnerships.

The DNREC Environmental Justice Office is accepting CEPF grant applications for projects in 2025. Applications are due by Sept. 16, 2024. To help communities and nonprofit organizations from areas impacted by pollution and contaminants, DNREC is providing additional resources to assist with completing grant applications, ensuring a better chance at securing funding.

In addition to these changes, DNREC is introducing a new CEPF Tool. This searchable mapping tool will help DNREC to identify communities where environmental violations have occurred, ensuring that penalty money for CEPF grant funding supports the state’s environmental justice priorities.

Identifying the state’s equity focus areas allows the DNREC Environmental Justice Office to direct investments to address existing inequities by use of the federal Justice40 lens. These areas are shown on the mapping tool, along with locations of past CEPF investments, and of facilities regulated by DNREC that have paid penalty assessments that correlate to CEPF funding.

The DNREC Environmental Justice Office will award up to six CEPF grants of $25,000 each this year. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and selected grantees will be notified in early October. Approved projects will run from January through December 2025.

Eligible project for CEPF grants include:

Pollution mitigation : Eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment.

: Eliminate, minimize or reduce environmental pollution and reduce the risks to human health and the environment. Environmental enhancement : Enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions.

: Enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats and improve the quality of habitats and ecosystem functions. Recreational opportunities: Enhance natural resources, improve indigenous habitats to create new recreational opportunities and increase access to existing recreational opportunities.

While being designated as an equity focus area does not guarantee a grant, prioritizing investment in these areas is expected to have a positive impact on quality of life.

For more information about the CEPF grants or assistance with the application process, visit de.gov/cepf. Additional details, including instructions for obtaining hard-copy applications, are also available on the DNREC website.

