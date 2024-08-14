Document damage, understand your policy following recent storms

BISMARCK, N.D. – In the wake of flash flooding in the Bismarck-Mandan area, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is reminding residents to take immediate steps to assess and document any property damage and to review their insurance policies to understand what is covered.

"Flash floods can cause significant and sudden damage, and it's crucial for North Dakotans to be proactive in protecting their homes and belongings," said Godfread. "Understanding your insurance coverage is the first step in ensuring that you are properly compensated for any losses."

Consumers should capture detailed images and videos of all affected areas, including waterlines, structural damage, and damaged personal property. List all damaged items with descriptions, including make, model, and estimated value. This documentation will be crucial when filing a claim.

Standard homeowners policies typically cover damage from wind or hail but do not cover flood damage. Residents should verify whether they have separate flood insurance coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. Renters should check their policies to see if their personal belongings are covered in case of flood damage.

Report any damage as soon as possible and begin filing a claim. Your insurance company can guide you on next steps, including how to file a claim and what documentation is needed.

Be cautious of contractors or public adjusters who appear uninvited and offer quick repairs or settlements. Always verify the credentials of anyone you hire. More information is available here.

Information on filing a claim and navigating insurance following a disaster is available at insurance.nd.gov/storm. Consumers with questions or needing assistance during the claims process can contact the North Dakota Insurance Department at (701) 328-2440 or by visiting insurance.nd.gov.

