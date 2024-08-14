iManage Delivering Powerful New Productivity-Enhancing AI Services

Rollout of AI capabilities will bring new ways for professionals to work smarter, faster, and safer

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced the delivery of several new AI-powered services that extend the capabilities of the iManage knowledge work platform to transform how work gets done. These innovative new services will enable customers to leverage AI securely and ethically in the iManage knowledge work platform – boosting productivity, more effectively leveraging organizational knowledge, and reducing manual work so that users can focus on higher-value activities that drive business outcomes.



iManage is launching these services through a series of customer adoption programs that provide a carefully structured, high-touch experience. The customer adoption programs emphasize a consultative partnership with customers, offering personalized guidance and support at every stage of their AI adoption journey. The goal is to ensure that customers not only successfully implement AI solutions, but also achieve sustained, long-term benefits, positioning them for ongoing success in the evolving AI landscape.

The new iManage AI services include:

iManage AI Enrichment : AI-powered document classification and enrichment at scale, dramatically enhancing the quality and value of an organization’s saved documents. AI Enrichment automatically identifies documents by type, extracts key information points, and saves the information with the document, enabling natural-language search and more actionable results. iManage AI Enrichment includes 70+ pre-trained document classification models specifically designed to deliver better accuracy and reduced hallucinations. iManage AI Enrichment is available today to all iManage Insight+ customers.

: AI-powered document classification and enrichment at scale, dramatically enhancing the quality and value of an organization’s saved documents. AI Enrichment automatically identifies documents by type, extracts key information points, and saves the information with the document, enabling natural-language search and more actionable results. iManage AI Enrichment includes 70+ pre-trained document classification models specifically designed to deliver better accuracy and reduced hallucinations. iManage AI Enrichment is available today to all iManage Insight+ customers. iManage Mailbox Assistant : Effortlessly automates and streamlines the filing of emails and attachments, ensuring they’re saved in the correct matter or workspace within iManage Work. This service eliminates the daily chore of inbox organization for busy professionals, allowing them to concentrate on high-value tasks while guaranteeing that critical organizational knowledge is securely filed and easily accessible across the organization.

: Effortlessly automates and streamlines the filing of emails and attachments, ensuring they’re saved in the correct matter or workspace within iManage Work. This service eliminates the daily chore of inbox organization for busy professionals, allowing them to concentrate on high-value tasks while guaranteeing that critical organizational knowledge is securely filed and easily accessible across the organization. Ask iManage: Ask iManage enables professionals to use natural language to find specific data points within documents, ask follow-up questions, take action based on the information, paraphrase content, generate prompt suggestions, translate text, perform grammar checks, and extract clauses, obligations, and restrictions, and more—all within a single workflow.



“When we announced our AI strategy last year, we were clear that we intended to use AI in a thoughtful and practical manner to address real-world business problems that our customers face,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “iManage AI Enrichment, iManage Mailbox Assistant, and Ask iManage are the first embodiments of that strategy, and they will allow professionals to streamline routine aspects of their job so that they have more time to spend on the work that matters most to them. This is an exciting advancement of our AI vision, which builds capabilities directly into the iManage platform and leverages the quality data sets that are stored there. We have made impressive progress over the past year with AI and look forward to continuing to deliver new capabilities that provide our customers with a foundation for success with AI.”

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Alicia Saragosa

iManage

press@imanage.com