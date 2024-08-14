Houston’s Mayor Pro Tem Helps to Kick-Off the 39th Annual UNCF Walk for Education to Raise Scholarships for College Students

The walk is Sept. 14 at Tom Bass Park, Section 1

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proud Houstonians rallied together for education Aug. 7 at the 39th Annual UNCF South Texas – Houston Walk/Bike/Run for Education kick-off hosted by alliantgroup, the nation’s premier consulting and management engineering firm. Presenting sponsor, Shell USA, Inc., once again received top awards for the company’s 2023 participation.

The event brought together community leaders and business executives to acknowledge other 2023 top event performers and ignited excitement for this year’s fundraising efforts. Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, the Honorary Chair, impressed upon attendees the importance of the scholarships that the walk proceeds raise. Tatum encouraged those in the room to register, donate, and bring their friends and family with them to the event on Sept. 14, 2024, at Tom Bass Park, Section 1.

For 80 years, UNCF has strived to change the historically Black college and university (HBCU) narrative nationwide by equipping students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate, and ultimately establish fulfilling careers.

G’Khyri Patterson, Morehouse College senior education studies major, delivered a dynamic interactive Q&A session emphasizing how UNCF donors and event supporters make it possible for young students to develop leadership, presentation, and networking skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce. His testimony, filled with stories about his and fellow classmates’ struggle with financing their education, left attendees charged up to run, bike and walk for education.

Sponsor representatives from Shell USA, Inc., alliantgroup, Whataburger, LyondellBasell, Motiva, Verizon, Marathon Oil Corporation, Wells Fargo Bank, H-E-B, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Enterprise Mobility, ExxonMobil, and Aramco were present, and they left fully committed to this year’s walk success.

Longtime partners, Southwest Airlines and Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis also made it possible for the kick-off to encourage community members to lace up for education.

Kimberly Williams, representing Shell USA, Inc., emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged students and highlighted their enduring partnership with UNCF.

alliantgroup’s Senior Director of Talent Kim Allen welcomed guests and shared how the company became involved with the event through the initiative of their National Director Eric Hylton, who is also a UNCF scholar and a member of the UNCF South Texas – Houston Leadership Council. The evening concluded with inspiring remarks from UNCF Area Development Director Zarinah K. Poole, who instilled a sense of purpose and determination in the audience.

“UNCF and HBCUs matter now more than ever as our students and institutions need ongoing support. Your partnership helps build future generations of college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the Walk for Education help UNCF do just that,” said Poole. Poole shared pertinent details for the event and challenged everyone present to form a team, spread the word, and participate on Sept. 14, 2024, at Tom Bass Regional Park, Section 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Additional walk details can be viewed at UNCF.org/SouthTexasWalk .

Unable to attend, but want to make a difference in a student’s life? To stay connected to UNCF throughout the year, please visit our website to subscribe to our monthly newsletter at UNCF.org/Houston You can also follow this event on social media: facebook.com/UNCFSouthTexas/ #UNCF #LaceUp4UNCF #UNCFSouthTexas #UNCFHouston





For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Zarinah K. Poole at 713.942.8623 or email Zarinah.Poole@UNCF.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. During its 80-year existence, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion and helped more than 500,000 students not just attend college, but thrive, graduate and become leaders. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 450 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Shell

Shell is a global energy company that aims to meet the world's growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally, and socially responsible. As a leading supporter of educational initiatives, Shell is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 UNCF Walk for Education.

About alliantgroup

alliantgroup is a leading tax consultancy and advocate for American businesses. Committed to making education a priority, alliantgroup is a devoted sponsor of the UNCF Walk for Education, promoting the importance of learning and empowerment.

