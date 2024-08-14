MEXC Learn Relaunch Attracts Massive Audience, Futures Trading Becomes Most Popular Topic

MEXC Learn now has over 300 articles available in eight languages

Singapore, SG, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange offering the lowest trading fees, has announced the relaunch of its educational portal, MEXC Learn , which has become the educative hub for hundreds of thousands of crypto enthusiasts. The revamped platform introduces comprehensive resources tailored to both beginners and seasoned investors.



MEXC Learn now has over 300 articles available in eight languages

With over 300 articles available in eight languages —English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Russian, and Ukrainian— MEXC Learn has emerged as a crucial resource for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Among the languages, English has become the most read, followed by Russian and Turkish.

The platform visitors were especially interested in futures trading, where MEXC is known as a pioneer in its futures liquidity. The “ What is Futures Trading ” article has become the highest-read content on the platform, surpassing 120,000 views, while the top three most popular articles were included “ Guide to Futures Trading Operation ” and “ Explanation fo Terminology on the Futures Trading Page .”

As part of the revamp, MEXC has introduced several special features to further improve the user experience, including a Featured Content section curated by a professional editorial team for valuable investment insights, and a Hot Topics tag function for efficient content aggregation and reading. A robust search functionality now supports multi-language inputs, allowing users to quickly find the information they need.

The update also brings a significant expansion of content, organized into five core sections to ensure that users, whether they are new to cryptocurrencies or experienced investors seeking deeper market understanding, can find learning paths tailored to their needs.

Beginner’s Guide offers detailed solutions to common challenges, enabling newcomers to quickly grasp the basics.

offers detailed solutions to common challenges, enabling newcomers to quickly grasp the basics. Blockchain Encyclopedia provides clear and accessible explanations of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency fundamentals, establishing a solid theoretical base for learners.

provides clear and accessible explanations of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency fundamentals, establishing a solid theoretical base for learners. Market Insights deliver real-time tracking of market dynamics and industry news, helping users stay informed and make well-founded investment decisions.

deliver real-time tracking of market dynamics and industry news, helping users stay informed and make well-founded investment decisions. MX Zone offers an in-depth analysis of the MX Token, covering its features, value, and significant activities within the MEXC ecosystem, providing comprehensive guidance to users.

offers an in-depth analysis of the MX Token, covering its features, value, and significant activities within the MEXC ecosystem, providing comprehensive guidance to users. Video Tutorials simplify complex concepts through vivid and intuitive video formats, making advanced topics more approachable and reducing the learning curve.

Learn to Earn integration

MEXC Learn is set to redefine crypto education with its Learn to Earn initiative. Integrated with MEXC’s official social media channels, this program combines knowledge acquisition with earning opportunities. Users participating in Learn to Earn activities simply need to read the relevant content and can directly participate in a quiz conveniently placed at the bottom of the article. With no transaction thresholds required, participation is simple and accessible, which has made it highly favored by the community.

To celebrate the revamp, MEXC has completed a campaign offering a 200 USDT futures bonus for users of each of the eight supported languages, totaling a 1600 USDT futures bonus.



About MEXC



MEXC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange providing a wide range of financial services to users worldwide. Committed to innovation, user-centricity, and continuous improvement, MEXC has become a go-to platform for both beginner and experienced traders in the cryptocurrency market.



MEXC Learn , the company’s educational arm, is dedicated to providing accessible and comprehensive resources to educate and empower users globally.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Lucia Hu MEXC service at mexc.com