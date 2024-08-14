Kansas Supreme Court appoints three to Kansas Continuing Legal Education ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one new member and reappointed two existing members to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education board.

Appointees will serve terms through June 30, 2027.

Newly appointed is Amy Ross, a private practice attorney in Columbus.

Existing members reappointed to new terms are:

The Kansas Continuing Legal Education board helps the Supreme Court and the Office of Judicial Administration administer and regulate continuing legal education for attorneys. Its responsibilities include: