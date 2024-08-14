Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,248 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court appoints three to Kansas Continuing Legal Education ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one new member and reappointed two existing members to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education board.  

Appointees will serve terms through June 30, 2027.  

Newly appointed is Amy Ross, a private practice attorney in Columbus. 

Existing members reappointed to new terms are: 

The Kansas Continuing Legal Education board helps the Supreme Court and the Office of Judicial Administration administer and regulate continuing legal education for attorneys. Its responsibilities include:  

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court appoints three to Kansas Continuing Legal Education ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more