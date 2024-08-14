Black Rock Coffee Bar is Coming to Burleson, Texas

The Oregon coffee chain now totals eight stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, has announced the grand opening of its inaugural store in Burleson, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. Burleson is Black Rock’s eighth store to open in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area and the 37th store to open in the Lone Star state.

Located at 425 SW Wilshire Boulevard in Burleson, the new Black Rock Store will open its doors on Friday, August 16,2024. To celebrate the grand opening, the boutique coffee chain will offer all customers with free 16 oz. medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“Opening our doors to the Burleson community marks a significant milestone in our rapid expansion across the Lone Star State,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Burleson is a vibrant, family-oriented town that perfectly aligns with our values. As this community continues to grow and thrive, we’re excited to bring the best fast and friendly service to a place that feels like home.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 141 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 141 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

